A guy complained about the lack of noise around International Men’s Day and this woman’s A++ response hit the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated November 20th, 2024

It was International Men’s Day on Tuesday, just in case you missed it, and we hope that the people that celebrate had a fun time doing whatever it is they do on International Men’s Day.

But one particular male of the species was unhappy there wasn’t more noise around it. This guy.

Not shocked indeed, @Dongo_19, you just knew it didn’t you? Just knew it! Not like International Women’s Day, right (8 March, stick it in your calendars)?

And his complaint prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses

‘Nobody cares mate.’
@_plamz

‘Y’all wanna be opressed so bad.’
@imnotpopbase

‘This is how you decided to celebrate? Bitching?’
@slutriarch

‘If men suffer in silence why do I hear about it.’
@climbingtobron1

But absolultey no-one said it better than this person.

Boom!

