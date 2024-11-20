A guy complained about the lack of noise around International Men’s Day and this woman’s A++ response hit the rest out the park

Life comebacks men

It was International Men’s Day on Tuesday, just in case you missed it, and we hope that the people that celebrate had a fun time doing whatever it is they do on International Men’s Day.

But one particular male of the species was unhappy there wasn’t more noise around it. This guy.

International men’s day. Silence Not shocked — Dongo (@Dongo_19) November 19, 2024

Not shocked indeed, @Dongo_19, you just knew it didn’t you? Just knew it! Not like International Women’s Day, right (8 March, stick it in your calendars)?

And his complaint prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses

‘Nobody cares mate.’

@_plamz ‘Y’all wanna be opressed so bad.’

@imnotpopbase ‘This is how you decided to celebrate? Bitching?’

@slutriarch ‘If men suffer in silence why do I hear about it.’

@climbingtobron1

But absolultey no-one said it better than this person.

Did you think women were gonna organise it for you? https://t.co/JxGU2ad5QD — UKs #1 Race Baiter (@GatissJude33563) November 20, 2024

Boom!

Ha ha! The irony in this post: “It’s International Men’s Day. Why won’t they make me a sandwich?” I dunno, ask your bro’s, dude — Michaela Axford (@AxfordMichaela) November 20, 2024

Just said to my wife it was international men’s day yesterday

She said it’s men’s day everyday and just walked upstairs and has gone for a shower! — Jimmy2cumiskey (@jimmy2cumi97039) November 20, 2024

i thought his post meant that men are silent on international mens day — （╹◡╹）♡ (@ivylovespink) November 20, 2024

International Men's Day has become International Bitching Day. We've transitioned into wet wipes ffs — Des Only One (@DesOnlyWon) November 20, 2024

READ MORE

Andrew Tate asked if you’d rather travel the world or join him under house arrest and this comeback beat all-comers