Andrew Tate asked if you’d rather travel the world or join him under house arrest and this comeback beat all-comers

To the world – the very small – world of clown prince of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate, who’s embarked on a mission to persuade people that it’s really no so bad being under house arrest in Romania.

In fact, even if he wasn’t forced to live in the same house for the same people for the foreseeable, old Mr Po-tate-o head appears to be suggesting he’d choose it anyway. Because, well, look.

Would you rather: An entire month traveling the world, all expenses paid. Hotels, flights, restaurants etc. OR. One month on house arrest with members of THE WAR ROOM. Training, sparring, talking about business and fighting the Matrix. Make a decision now and write down your… https://t.co/XjzYG3QyBr pic.twitter.com/G8tH01Iier — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 21, 2023

Here’s what he had to say (feel free to scoot straight to the responses).

Would you rather: An entire month traveling the world, all expenses paid. Hotels, flights, restaurants etc. OR. One month on house arrest with members of THE WAR ROOM. Training, sparring, talking about business and fighting the Matrix. Make a decision now and write down your answer. Be truthful to yourself, which one would you choose? Your decision is very telling of what type of man you are. It predicts your future. Some of you want to live rich. Some of you want to BE rich. Some of you want to experience the benefits that come with riches. Some of you want to experience THE SUFFERING required to BECOME rich. Lottery winners live rich. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, me, we ARE rich. We enjoy the suffering and the struggle that is required to achieve the greatest heights of achievement. We could’ve all quit long ago to unlimited vacations, restaurants and food. But the type of men who are obsessed with living rich, never BECOME rich. They’re the type who at the first sign of success, take their foot off the gas. The first sign of relaxation, they relax. They don’t enjoy the game. And because of this, they’ll never become the best. Now look at the answer you gave. Do you want to live like a rich person? Or do you want to suffer and struggle and bleed so you can enjoy BEING a rich person? I just told you your future. You’re welcome. If you’re the type of man who wants to become someone important. I’ll see you inside.

Not unlike Tate himself, it’s a no-brainer, as these people were only too happy to point out.

I want an entire month traveling the world, all expenses paid. Hotels, flights, restaurants etc. Thank you so much bro ! ! — Tarik Kadic (@eagent) July 21, 2023

"I'll see you inside". No we won't because the rest of us aren't going to prison for years. — ‍♀️Sally Gibson ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ (@SallyMGibbson) July 22, 2023

Option one. No one is gaining anything from being under house arrest with a bunch of losers. — Seanathon (@BladeZidek) July 22, 2023

But our favourite response went to Twitter tailoring sensation, @dieworkwear.

this how you look pic.twitter.com/htxW9ZVn4Y — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 19, 2024

Looks like a bird. Just not free as one.

How can anyone take him seriously? The war room against the matrix? Sounds like a table top RPG. — Daniel (@DanielW_Kiwi) November 19, 2024

Tight trousers masculinity — Eran Toch (@erant) November 19, 2024

Come on now, derek! Be reasonable here! That’s an incredible insult to that bird, the bird looks infinitely better than all three of them! — Magus The Sleepy (@MagusSleepy) November 19, 2024

