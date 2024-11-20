The incoming White House Press Secretary said “there’s no greater advocate for a free and fair press than Donald Trump” and irony curled up and died

US donald trump

We’re old enough to remember two and a half weeks ago, when Donald Trump implied it was okay to shoot members of the press.

Here’s what he said –

“To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much.” It’s gone beyond jailing journalists, now Trump fantasizes about them being shot. (Video: C-SPAN) pic.twitter.com/900duyQ6IA — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 3, 2024

We can also stretch our recall back to August, when Trump described a fan attacking a journalist as “beautiful”.

"Beautiful." "That's beautiful." "He's on our side." Trump praises a man at his rally who is actively trying to assault the press. Trumpism is a cancerous force in America. You can choose one: violence or democracy. Trump is on the side of violence.pic.twitter.com/ZIY1mqhfNq — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) August 31, 2024

So, you’ll forgive us if we throw a little side-eye in the direction of the incoming White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, after she began the state-sponsored gaslighting of the world.

world historical shameless lying. she'll be a great Trump press secretary pic.twitter.com/Bbyc2ajsUS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2024

“There’s no greater advocate for a free and fair press than Donald Trump. During his first term as the President, he was the most transparent President in American history.”

Yes, the man who had to be prosecuted for fraud before his tax returns were made public, the man who refused to reveal his medical records, but had his doctor release undeniably false height and weight figures to the press – that guy was the most transparent President in history.

We weren’t buying it, we suspect Ms Leavitt wasn’t really buying it – and these people definitely weren’t buying it.

1.

Trumps new press secretary Karoline Leavitt has called Trump a “great advocate for a free and fair press”then said he was the most transparent president during his first term…I think alternative facts are making a comeback. — Prez (@PrezLives2022) November 20, 2024

2.

Baghdad Bob hands her his trophy https://t.co/qkvEn028TZ — Cling 2 Reality (@Cling2Reality) November 20, 2024

3.

4.

What will she say when Donold arrests the first journalist? — D Villella❄️ dvillella.bsky.social (@dvillella) November 20, 2024

5.

6.

Jeez I see she took lessons from Spicer and Huckabee. — abjass.bsky.social (@abjass.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:16 AM

7.

How does she say that with a straight face ? — bluechameleon24 (@bluechameleon.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:17 AM

8.

So does she think transparent means hides things

like tax returns and health reports — Steve Lassiter (@lassidawg33.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:16 AM

9.

Every word she just said is a lie. pic.twitter.com/EaelsqIPwx — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) November 20, 2024

10.

Talk as fast as humanly possible and spew shit – you’re hired! — Meri (@allimcc.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:19 AM

11.

Relatable …

*sigh* 4 more years of this is going to age me 20 — HodlFox (@hodlfox) November 20, 2024

