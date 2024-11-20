US donald trump

The incoming White House Press Secretary said “there’s no greater advocate for a free and fair press than Donald Trump” and irony curled up and died

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 20th, 2024

We’re old enough to remember two and a half weeks ago, when Donald Trump implied it was okay to shoot members of the press.

Here’s what he said –

We can also stretch our recall back to August, when Trump described a fan attacking a journalist as “beautiful”.

So, you’ll forgive us if we throw a little side-eye in the direction of the incoming White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, after she began the state-sponsored gaslighting of the world.

“There’s no greater advocate for a free and fair press than Donald Trump. During his first term as the President, he was the most transparent President in American history.”

Yes, the man who had to be prosecuted for fraud before his tax returns were made public, the man who refused to reveal his medical records, but had his doctor release undeniably false height and weight figures to the press – that guy was the most transparent President in history.

Sure Jan… GIFfrom Sure Jan GIFs

We weren’t buying it, we suspect Ms Leavitt wasn’t really buying it – and these people definitely weren’t buying it.

Who did it better?

— Jeremy (@jeremy8.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:17 AM

Holy crap. That’s some world class revision of history.

— Ann (@anninsantacruz.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 5:40 AM

Jeez

I see she took lessons from Spicer and Huckabee.

— abjass.bsky.social (@abjass.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:16 AM

How does she say that with a straight face ?

— bluechameleon24 (@bluechameleon.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:17 AM

So does she think transparent means hides things
like tax returns and health reports

— Steve Lassiter (@lassidawg33.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:16 AM

Talk as fast as humanly possible and spew shit – you’re hired!

— Meri (@allimcc.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:19 AM

boy, talk about propaganda

— emmett, not the clown (@emmettroserose.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 2:31 AM

Relatable …

