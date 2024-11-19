US donald trump

Donald Trump claims he had ‘incredible public health policies’ during the pandemic – 16 very different recollections

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 19th, 2024

As planning for the second Trump presidency ramps up, he has been posting and reposting any praise from his army of useful idiots in the media.

After a Fox News segment brought up his Covid response in a positive way, he took to Truth Social with these words –

We’re coming up on the five year anniversary of Covid, and if you recall, under President Trump’s leadership, we had incredible public health policies. President Trump’s unparalleled creation of Operation Warp Speed was one like we’ve never seen before! Dr. Janette Neishewat, FoxNews

‘(U)nder President Trump’s leadership, we had incredible public health policies. President Trump’s unparalleled creation of Operation Warp Speed was one like we’ve never seen before!’

People’s recollection of that time was quite different.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

The public health policies under Trump were incredible, alright, but not in a good way.

[image or embed]

— Frank A. Stengel (@frankstengel.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 1:12 PM

9.

I’m just exciting for the upcoming H5N1 pandemic with RFK Jr in charge of the response and vaccine roll-out.

[image or embed]

— Rob Hoadley (@robhoadley.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 7:30 PM

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

This would explain a lot.

READ MORE

21 funny responses to Donald Trump’s ‘concept of a plan’ for healthcare

H/T Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab