Donald Trump claims he had ‘incredible public health policies’ during the pandemic – 16 very different recollections

US donald trump

As planning for the second Trump presidency ramps up, he has been posting and reposting any praise from his army of useful idiots in the media.

After a Fox News segment brought up his Covid response in a positive way, he took to Truth Social with these words –

‘(U)nder President Trump’s leadership, we had incredible public health policies. President Trump’s unparalleled creation of Operation Warp Speed was one like we’ve never seen before!’

People’s recollection of that time was quite different.

In fact, I do not recall those great health policies. pic.twitter.com/EB4OwCIKjE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 18, 2024

I think mango Mussolini thinks the more he repeats that lie the more people will believe it. The stupid half did, and voted for it again. https://t.co/jsxZ3UEf5M — Theresa Brown (@CineMava) November 18, 2024

Trump’s incredible public health policies included eliminating toilet paper, suggesting that household disinfectants were a possible cure, assuring us that Covid would soon disappear like a miracle, and sending our expensive new Covid test machines to his boss, Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/Fo4nT2Co5x — ᴜᴋ1ʟʟᴇᴅᴍʏꜰ4ᴛʜ3ʀ (@pr3p4r32d13) November 18, 2024

“Incredible public health policies”?Hundreds of thousands of dead Americans would disagree… pic.twitter.com/ML1UZhNkkl — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 18, 2024

‘We had incredible public health policies’ when Operation Warp Speed unleashed the deadliest bioweapon in human history, says President Trump on Truth Social. wtf is this? pic.twitter.com/TCRNoxWPH3 — Frankie Stockes (@realStockes) November 18, 2024

So "the jab" is still good? *head spins* https://t.co/a3Xf5pbfhy — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) November 18, 2024

Bullshit it was. Remember Kushner’s college buddy got a bunch of millions for PPE distribution and a supposed website? Where did the money go because they failed to deliver!https://t.co/BL8Kr0JP6y https://t.co/MVKDolqHpw — warm slices of (@JusticePie) November 18, 2024

If you call a horse deworming medicine, Clorox, and a UV light shoved up your ass a policy; I fart in your general direction. You KILLED MILLIONS https://t.co/VEaVJk0Fas — John Murphy, Veteran (@JohnMur51379793) November 18, 2024

One of the great, and deadly, paradoxes of Covid: Operation Warp Speed helped development of vaccines at a very quick rate; then The Trump Admin and @GOP convinced MAGAts that vaccines, masks and distancing were bad and crackpot cures were good. A lot of people died. — NCFactFinder I Dissent (@FactNc) November 18, 2024

Trump will brag abt Warp Speed while appointing RFK Jr. https://t.co/jZBGTv6xVe — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! (@MattBoxer94) November 18, 2024

I remember trump saying Covid was a hoax perpetuated by the Democrats and that Covid would magically disappear in the Spring. Then he continued to rally, golf and vacation exposing thousands more Americans to Covid. — Bobby (@Bobby5502) November 18, 2024

Reality doesn’t matter in MAGA land, He knows that he can tell his cult that he did a fantastic job, and despite the fact that they lived through the opposite, they believe him. His words are their only reality. — JayCee84 (@FedupMama84) November 18, 2024

Many people are worried about the future, they don't realize that with Trump, even the past is not safe. — In Search of Time (@Benparrotfrank) November 18, 2024

This would explain a lot.

he was referring to concepts of great health policies — bostonteaparty (@bostonteapartyd) November 18, 2024

