Celebrity farmers Jeremy Clarkson takedowns

Jeremy Clarkson was the cheerleader in chief of the farmer’s protest and these 17 totally on-point responses surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated November 20th, 2024

Thousands of farmers descended on London on Tuesday to protest about changes to inheritance taxes which will see them subject to the same rules as everyone else.

Well, it’s a bit more complicated than that, obviously, with agricultural assets worth more than £1m now liable at 20% (half the usual rate), and if you’re married or in a civil partnership you can still pass on a farm worth as much as £3m.

Like we say, complicated.

And no farmer drew more attention than former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

Here he is talking to Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire, and if you’re wondering where Clarkson is now you’ll find him somewhere in the middle of next week – to where Derbyshire comprehensively owned him.

And we mention him again because the presenter’s appearance prompted no end of comments and we’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 17 people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2