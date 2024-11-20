Jeremy Clarkson was the cheerleader in chief of the farmer’s protest and these 17 totally on-point responses surely said it best

Celebrity farmers Jeremy Clarkson takedowns

Thousands of farmers descended on London on Tuesday to protest about changes to inheritance taxes which will see them subject to the same rules as everyone else.

Well, it’s a bit more complicated than that, obviously, with agricultural assets worth more than £1m now liable at 20% (half the usual rate), and if you’re married or in a civil partnership you can still pass on a farm worth as much as £3m.

Like we say, complicated.

And no farmer drew more attention than former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

Here he is talking to Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire, and if you’re wondering where Clarkson is now you’ll find him somewhere in the middle of next week – to where Derbyshire comprehensively owned him.

“So it’s not about you, it’s not about your farm and the fact you bought a farm to avoid inheritance tax?”@vicderbyshire speaks to Jeremy Clarkson at the farmers’ protest in Westminster where thousands of farmers are protesting the government’s inheritance tax plans. pic.twitter.com/9KwoiEbImz — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 19, 2024

And we mention him again because the presenter’s appearance prompted no end of comments and we’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 17 people surely said it best.

1.

A reminder that Clarkson, who was involved in protest action today, stated that such people who are involved in such action should be ‘taken outside and executed in front of their families’. pic.twitter.com/GrWeJdX7bM — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) November 19, 2024

2.

Just your reminder that Clarkson is bitter as he told The Times in 2021 that he’d only bought his £4.25m farm, to avoid paying inheritance tax And here’s the stats…. 99% of Farmers protesting won’t be affected at all

You’re being sold an exaggeration for political reasons pic.twitter.com/lOwLMbl81H — Clifford (@holte) November 19, 2024

3.

Some of the richest men in Britain now have to pay inheritance tax on land they bought to avoid paying inheritance tax. https://t.co/k9HyV94g1v pic.twitter.com/fRTnstzegk — Harry Gray (@H_H_Gray) November 19, 2024

4.

Jeremy Clarkson becoming a protestor trying to shut down London after spending years moaning at Just Stop Oil doing exactly the same thing. Superb irony. — Freddy Quinne (@FreddyQuinne) November 19, 2024

5.

Watching Jeremy Clarkson, who made a living out of the licence fee for over a decade, attempt to mock a BBC journalist in front of a crowd when it suits him, is quite a thing. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) November 19, 2024

6.

Millionaires arrive in London to complain about paying tax. pic.twitter.com/PMduE9NZJz — Was Once Loved (@WasOnceLoved) November 19, 2024

7.

8.

“I’m looking for a copy of ‘How to Avoid Paying Tax by Buying a Farm’ My name? Yes, it’s J R Clarkson….” pic.twitter.com/Ggy05NU9x8 — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) November 19, 2024

9.