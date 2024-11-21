Fox News said real men don’t wish other men happy birthday and these 9 comebacks came gift-wrapped

US Fox News Jesse watters men

To Fox News now, where once again we find ourselves asking: what’s the colour of the sky in Jesse Watters’ world?

Watters is the new(ish) Tucker Carlson on the network and once memorably declared that men shouldn’t be seen licking ice cream in public.

And here’s another thing real men don’t do – wish other men happy birthday.

1.

Fellas, is it gay to tell another guy happy bday https://t.co/876XybGZQC — I Smoked Mourning Joe And Mika (@BlackKnight10k) November 21, 2024

2.

What ???

How many times was Watters dropped on his head at birth — VashH (@VashH3) November 21, 2024

3.

I wish Jesse Watters FUCK YOU every day. Who is with me? https://t.co/rqXBMetc1G — James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 21, 2024

4.

Men don't act like Jesse Watters. — Metz (@Metz4Real) November 21, 2024

5.

Men are the reason men are miserable ‍♀️ https://t.co/evbiWckr6W — Ghost of Shamble Bangs (@Drea_got_banned) November 21, 2024

6.

Let me guess… this is similar to Watters saying real men don’t eat ice cream? pic.twitter.com/BHxMWhJx3n — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) November 21, 2024

7.

Here is a whole segment of The Five from 2018 built around a lot of people —including some other men — wishing Watters a happy 40th birthday https://t.co/SzTMVdxR7t https://t.co/91X3LQdl8d — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 21, 2024

8.

Watters confirms his own father hates him. — Elizabeth Kim (Liz, Lizzy or 김혜성) (@zen4ever2us) November 21, 2024

9.

Sorry Jesse's friends ignored his birthdays and he still carries that trauma. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 21, 2024

Source @Acyn