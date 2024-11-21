Ian Hislop wrote in Private Eye about meeting Justin Welby the day after he resigned and it’s a devastating, important read

News Ian Hislop Justin welby private eye

The Archbishop of Canterbury announced his resignation last week over his handling of one of the church’s worst abuse scandals.

Justin Welby finally stepped down after a damning report on the Church of England’s cover-up of abuse by John Smyth, a powerful barrister who is believed to have abused 130 boys before his death in 2018. An independent review concluded Smyth could have been brought to justice had Welby formally reported it to police a decade ago.

We mention it because in the latest issue of Private Eye, editor Ian Hislop wrote a rare first person piece after he met Welby at a British Museum event the day after he resigned.

And it went viral because it’s a devastating, important read.

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

I agree with Ian Hislop. @JustinWelby should be facing a criminal investigation; not swanning around with high society like nothing happened. — Osita Mba (@DrOsitaMba) November 20, 2024

I clearly wasn’t the only one gobsmacked to see Justin Welby there. Well said, Ian Hislop. https://t.co/auNDTsNGjX — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) November 20, 2024

Thank goodness for Private Eye, very much on the side of the angels here. Brazen frmr AoCanterbury turning up to make himself acceptable at grand social occasion is typical of his type. Despicable. Bravo Ian Hislop! — Imelda Finnerty (@blisswords) November 20, 2024

I honestly don’t think people always understand how lucky this country is to have Ian Hislop and Private Eye https://t.co/iK7Da5eC62 — Professor Lucy Easthope (@LucyGoBag) November 21, 2024

This is brilliant insight into quite sickening hubris. https://t.co/rjmlXH1yqD — Harry Sword (@HarrySword) November 21, 2024

Ian Hislop is one of those people genuinely motivated by his own moral compass. We need more of this in public life https://t.co/JfuNNJS4hY — Laura (@MissLauraMG) November 20, 2024

As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse in a religious school, I’d like to congratulate @PrivateEyeNews editor Ian Hislop on not only this column, but his unflinching dedication to exposing the hypocrisy of Catholic/CofE chold abuse rings. Thank you. https://t.co/DXBznAuJLk — Brexit Refugee (@Brexit_Refugee) November 21, 2024

In which Ian Hislop seems to be a whole lot more Christian than the people who wear purple and parade crosses. https://t.co/sT1FIs1Avg — James Heywood (@heyjames) November 20, 2024

So much respect for @IanHislop calling out #Justin on this – sadly though this exchange shows just how little Justin understands the scale of revulsion people have at the moment for all those involved with covering up abuse https://t.co/1NysaYut9t — Jayne Ozanne (@JayneOzanne) November 20, 2024

I’ve been reading @PrivateEyeNews for probably 50 years on and off.

This is the first time I can recall the editor writing their own column about something that has happened to them

Kudos to Ian Hislop – read and weep. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UjXbxklAv3 — Stephen Lynas (@bathwellschap) November 20, 2024

To conclude …

