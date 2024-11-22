25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Well done to Twitter for surviving another week, against the onslaught of the Muskbots and the lure of bluer skies.

These 25 people are not just surviving, they’re thriving, and sharing excellent funny posts to entertain the rest of us. We hope you like them.

1.

What my Yorkshire puddings see through the oven door as I wait for them to rise pic.twitter.com/874ZyD0IXx — Grace (@graceyldn) November 17, 2024

2.

It’s almost that time of year when my wife sits next to me on the sofa and glances at me like I’m a piece of shit. Because of what Alan Rickman did to Emma Thompson in a fictional film, released over 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Y46l7sczDW — Man vs Baby (@mattcoyney) November 16, 2024

3.

When you accidentally speak your mind in the company meeting pic.twitter.com/4W4mFF1vY9 — Holly Brockwell (@holly) November 17, 2024

4.

I received my electricity bill. I think they billed me for sunlight, divine light, and the light at the end of the tunnel. — Dr Poobie Pillay aka Alara’s Grandpa (@poobie_pillay) November 17, 2024

5.

Me: I’m not a nosey neighbour Also me when I hear a slight commotion outside my house: pic.twitter.com/KHxSyLJEQu — Jam (@JAMvsJAM) November 17, 2024

6.

Watching the Epstein thing on Netflix and wondering when was he on Countdown… x pic.twitter.com/PuDvhfJptA — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) November 16, 2024

7.

Doctor: You have a disease Me: Oh no! Doctor: You can cure it with diet and exercise Me: Oh no! — Kristen (@Kica333) November 17, 2024

8.

Going up for my fourth plate at the All You Can Eat #universitychallenge pic.twitter.com/FFj2N7gAM1 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 18, 2024

9.

The look your mum gives you when she’s doing your packed lunch in the morning before school and you tell her you need ingredients for food tech at 9am. pic.twitter.com/r4ACfXuTrJ — Josh Hallam (@JoshieMcsquashy) November 19, 2024

10.

He looks like every Scooby Doo villain ever https://t.co/7oqpSLnabw — SPFL Mediawatch (@SPFLWatch) November 17, 2024

11.

Am I tripping or does the sarcophagus on tonight’s #ImACeleb look like Nicholas Cage? pic.twitter.com/esnTAQ1whx — michael (@SixtyTwoMike) November 19, 2024

12.