Stop everything – Elon Musk’s dad thinks Keir Starmer should resign for taking the UK back ‘to Tudor times’

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2024

There’s nothing quite like constructive criticism from a stand-up guy to set a country back on the right path after straying wildly into Tudor times, as you do, but Errol Musk – father of Elon – is nothing like a stand-up guy.

Here’s that absolute emerald of a man in conversation with LBC’s Andrew Marr.

“Well, first let me say that England has gone back to the Tudor times, not America. You’ve just gone back 400 years with this government that you’ve got.”

“In short, from your perspective, from your point of view, there’s really nothing that Keir Starmer can do to …build a bridge.”

“No. He needs to resign.”

Has England gone back 400 years or to Tudor times? Pick an era, Errol.

Whether they want Keir Starmer to resign for other reasons is one thing, but people were none too pleased with Musk Sr. sticking his oar in – or with LBC for facilitating it.

Errol Musk looks like Al Pacino starring in “The Howard Jacobson story”, discuss

[image or embed]

— Twlldun (@twlldun.bsky.social) November 21, 2024 at 10:25 AM

So, Errol Musk — father of the evil princeling — thinks "England has gone back to the Tudor times". Does this mean that:

a) Keir Starmer will have six wives?
b) There will be an attempted Spanish invasion?
c) We can expect a spectacular literary Renaissance?
d) All of the above?

— Simon Doubleday (@simondoubleday.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 11:18 PM

Errol Musk, father of Elon bears a strange resemblance to Josef Fritzl. Apartheid Clyde senior, calls on Starmer to resign as he claims Labour have 'sent England back 400 years' in an interview on LBC. Why are they entertaining him? We know the establishment supported apartheid back in the day but..

[image or embed]

— Esheru (@esherukweku.bsky.social) November 21, 2024 at 6:30 AM

Dunno, if I was interviewing Errol Musk I might not be so interested in his opinion of Keir Starmer as much as why he had two children with his own step-daughter, to whom he was the guardian from her being four years old.

Absolute nonce-bucket.

— Mark Hebden (@unionlib.bsky.social) November 21, 2024 at 4:19 PM

Sounds about right.

