Stop everything – Elon Musk’s dad thinks Keir Starmer should resign for taking the UK back ‘to Tudor times’

There’s nothing quite like constructive criticism from a stand-up guy to set a country back on the right path after straying wildly into Tudor times, as you do, but Errol Musk – father of Elon – is nothing like a stand-up guy.

Here’s that absolute emerald of a man in conversation with LBC’s Andrew Marr.

'Keir Starmer needs to resign in the next three months.' Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, calls on the PM to step down, criticising Labour for 'sending England back 400 years'.@AndrewMarr9 pic.twitter.com/wm1o2Ot2iY — LBC (@LBC) November 20, 2024

“Well, first let me say that England has gone back to the Tudor times, not America. You’ve just gone back 400 years with this government that you’ve got.” “In short, from your perspective, from your point of view, there’s really nothing that Keir Starmer can do to …build a bridge.” “No. He needs to resign.”

Has England gone back 400 years or to Tudor times? Pick an era, Errol.

Whether they want Keir Starmer to resign for other reasons is one thing, but people were none too pleased with Musk Sr. sticking his oar in – or with LBC for facilitating it.

1.

I had been wondering what a South African racist who fathered a child with his step daughter and has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife thought about British politics, so it’s good of LBC to enlighten us all. https://t.co/6rN43giRI1 — Alfie Potts Harmer (@ahtralfie) November 20, 2024

2.

Wow, now I see where Musk gets his looks (scary) and his craziness. https://t.co/VpgA698GJk — Roxanne Wright (@roxannelwright) November 21, 2024

3.

'Keir Starmer needs to resign in the next three months.' Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, soils himself live on TV. What an arrogant, charmless, stupid little man. pic.twitter.com/t6MqzkmLxW — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) November 21, 2024

4.

Britain is crying out for a heterodox leader to challenge Starmer, and Errol Musk could be that man – me for the spectator https://t.co/93C5zdgXAa — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) November 21, 2024

5.

How can anyone take a bloke that looks like a Romulan, without the charm, seriously — wellyousaythat© (@realarsenalism) November 21, 2024

6.

Unclear how Starmer survives this https://t.co/BzMX8ZRDUl — Hugo Gye (@HugoGye) November 20, 2024

7.

8.

I don't remember anyone voting for this relic of apartheid. Why should we care what he thinks? — Lisa Holdsworth @lisaholdsworth.bsky.social (@WorksWithWords) November 21, 2024

9.

So, Errol Musk — father of the evil princeling — thinks "England has gone back to the Tudor times". Does this mean that: a) Keir Starmer will have six wives?

b) There will be an attempted Spanish invasion?

c) We can expect a spectacular literary Renaissance?

d) All of the above? — Simon Doubleday (@simondoubleday.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 11:18 PM

10.

Don't pick on little musky, or he'll…tell his dad on you? https://t.co/lAxym9GUEL pic.twitter.com/0aWbVe2LxI — Dolly Messiter (@DollyMessiter) November 21, 2024

11.

Errol Musk, father of Elon bears a strange resemblance to Josef Fritzl. Apartheid Clyde senior, calls on Starmer to resign as he claims Labour have 'sent England back 400 years' in an interview on LBC. Why are they entertaining him? We know the establishment supported apartheid back in the day but.. [image or embed] — Esheru (@esherukweku.bsky.social) November 21, 2024 at 6:30 AM

12.

Lol. This is absolutely hilarious. Elon Musk's father, who has flap all to do with the UK, says the democratically elected British Prime Minister should resign. Truly, we're through the looking glass. — Jayne Hamilton ‍ (@JAYNEHAMILTON2) November 20, 2024

13.

Interesting, now ask the grand wizard of the Ku Klux klan what he thinks of UK politics https://t.co/gcvnwWvYLq — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) November 21, 2024

14.

Dunno, if I was interviewing Errol Musk I might not be so interested in his opinion of Keir Starmer as much as why he had two children with his own step-daughter, to whom he was the guardian from her being four years old. Absolute nonce-bucket. — Mark Hebden (@unionlib.bsky.social) November 21, 2024 at 4:19 PM

Sounds about right.

Rarely has "blame the parents" ever felt so pertinent https://t.co/SvAyJnvr8O — Joe Jervis (@joejervis89) November 20, 2024

