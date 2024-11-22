US Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez marjorie taylor greene takedowns

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tipped to join Trump’s cabinet of clowns and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comeback was one for the history books

John Plunkett. Updated November 22nd, 2024

As Donald Trump looks to put together a cabinet of all the clowns when he returns to the White House in January, it was only a matter of time before Clown Consort Marjorie Taylor Greene turned up.

And – whadya know? – reports suggest that the Republican congresswoman is being lined up to work with Elon Musk on the cost-cutting department of government efficiency.

It prompted lots of entertaining and on-point comebacks …

But the best, the absolutely very best takedown came from the conspiracy theorist’s old sparring partner, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and it’s an A++ insult that we intend to keep in our back pocket for some time to come.

‘Like giving someone an unplugged controller.’

Mega ooof.

And just a bit of the love people had for it.

READ MORE

An American bought this bottled water as a gift for his partner and it sent the tap water drinking world into meltdown

Source @AOC