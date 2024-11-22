Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tipped to join Trump’s cabinet of clowns and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comeback was one for the history books

US Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez marjorie taylor greene takedowns

As Donald Trump looks to put together a cabinet of all the clowns when he returns to the White House in January, it was only a matter of time before Clown Consort Marjorie Taylor Greene turned up.

And – whadya know? – reports suggest that the Republican congresswoman is being lined up to work with Elon Musk on the cost-cutting department of government efficiency.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tapped to work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as new DOGE subcommittee chair https://t.co/yHx4rUmCVp — CNBC (@CNBC) November 21, 2024

It prompted lots of entertaining and on-point comebacks …

More govt. efficiency!!! Yes…! Let's get 3 people to tell us how to be more efficient….. — Jon Skinner (@jonjskin) November 21, 2024

We are truly living in the stupidest timeline — SHADES (@SHADESmiami) November 21, 2024

The US Governments version of #CelebrityApprentice premiering in January 2025. Who get's fired first? — Allen Dembski, AWMA (@adembski99) November 21, 2024

But the best, the absolutely very best takedown came from the conspiracy theorist’s old sparring partner, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and it’s an A++ insult that we intend to keep in our back pocket for some time to come.

This is good, actually. She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading. To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller. https://t.co/cgu6B4IAYV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 22, 2024

‘Like giving someone an unplugged controller.’

Mega ooof.

Absolutely dying at those two now getting assigned the “privilege” of “working” with MTG. That is actually hilarious. Enjoy, fellas! Very prestigious post you have there — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 22, 2024

And just a bit of the love people had for it.

Ate her up — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 22, 2024

LOL!!! AOC just destroyed Marjorie Taylor Greene! pic.twitter.com/ljTPzVuaid — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 22, 2024

