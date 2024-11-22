Life America

An American bought this bottled water as a gift for his partner and it sent the tap water drinking world into meltdown

Poke Reporter. Updated November 22nd, 2024

As the recent presidential election reminded us, Americans do some strange things that the rest of the world struggles to understand.

This week, Twitter user @Kheumani shared this image of a load of bottled water being delivered to her sister’s house – in what was meant to be a sweet gesture from the woman’s partner.

Naturally, the picture went viral and sent people who drink water from an actual tap – not all from outside America, just most of them – into meltdown.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8,

Lots of Americans pointed out that lots of the US had places where it wasn’t safe to drink the water …

… or, at the very least, just didn’t taste very nice.

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

7.

Each (country) to their own!

READ MORE

People have been nominating the ‘coolest death’ in films or TV, and this Pirates of the Caribbean cinematic spectacle has to be a contender

Source: Twitter/X/Kheumani