An American bought this bottled water as a gift for his partner and it sent the tap water drinking world into meltdown

As the recent presidential election reminded us, Americans do some strange things that the rest of the world struggles to understand.

This week, Twitter user @Kheumani shared this image of a load of bottled water being delivered to her sister’s house – in what was meant to be a sweet gesture from the woman’s partner.

My sister mentioned to her man she had to go to the store for water. Within 30 mins this was outside her door ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IE5GulQKk4 — Kheumani (@Kheumani) November 16, 2024

Naturally, the picture went viral and sent people who drink water from an actual tap – not all from outside America, just most of them – into meltdown.

not to be woke but does your sister not have a sink https://t.co/NgFA2tX5GT — heɪz(ə)l (@cisgenderhaver) November 16, 2024

Americans yearn for the water refilling station https://t.co/DavHts6bzg pic.twitter.com/wtZNZ3SbSm — chang (@batrisha__) November 17, 2024

the american mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/CkHshMq9TB pic.twitter.com/6XMiAn0UFL — tesserae of the deceased (@CerebroDeQueso_) November 17, 2024

btw this is 500lbs of water lmao not even counting the packaging and bottles or vitamin water. do you know how pissed I would be if I was like "I'm gonna get a water" and someone was like "here's 500lbs of shit to carry alone into your home" — heɪz(ə)l (@cisgenderhaver) November 16, 2024

Man should’ve bought her a britta filter — scene (@svscnne) November 16, 2024

Get you a man that will help you consume microplastics — Jackson (@JacksonBucket) November 16, 2024

Does your family have running water or??? pic.twitter.com/cZZ6TRWKsj — DPR the Doomer Trooper (@DreadPirateRon) November 17, 2024

Lots of Americans pointed out that lots of the US had places where it wasn’t safe to drink the water …

Idk about where this person lives but my tap water isn’t safe to drink. — SB STEVIELIA BEANDELIA (@smokedmethanie) November 16, 2024

… or, at the very least, just didn’t taste very nice.

they should make that illegal — heɪz(ə)l (@cisgenderhaver) November 16, 2024

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

seeing americans in the comments saying “um are you stupid tap water is poisonous” is actually soooo sad. what do you mean you live in the ‘greatest country in the world’ and don’t even have access to drinkable water? and you think that’s just normal? omg https://t.co/67K0hQMgdb — ceci (@SLEEPYT0WNS) November 16, 2024

they should make that illegal — heɪz(ə)l (@cisgenderhaver) November 16, 2024

They will drink water sitting in hot plastic, leaking pseudo estrogens rather than just filter their water. — Ḧ̷͇͉͇́̌̾̑̉͗̈͘͜e̴̢̥͒̅̊̊̉̀̕͝͠͝l̶̗̟͚͙̫̦͔̬̱̼͂̾̀e̸̩͋͋n̶ (@helen_mrow) November 16, 2024

what i am learning by these comments is that americans utterly loathe sink water but are also unwilling to use a filter so the solution is to constantly buy plastic bottles of water for every day single use. never mind the heinous waste, cost and microplastics lol https://t.co/9znDAAgwoo — Roxy (@RoxyTall) November 16, 2024

Who gaf about the environment where is she supposed to store a metric ton of water wtf https://t.co/zwIX8Jr4KD — a•ki•ra (@dietpatricide) November 17, 2024

not everyone has drinkable sink water, and sometimes a filter isnt enough to well… filter the water…… https://t.co/6wOEyXOvVi — c✿ (@Charmy42069) November 16, 2024

There are people who avoid tap water at all costs, even when it’s completely safe and from the same origin — Jules (@JulesFps) November 16, 2024

People complaining about tap water are the same ones eating foods with harmful additives and preservatives https://t.co/sq9dMyCZrV — Black Sosa (@CZAthegod) November 17, 2024

To conclude …

Replies to this are so good. No wonder Mr Trump won the election, that country is fucked! https://t.co/AcBqTJYJAm — toms (@T_om_s) November 16, 2024

Each (country) to their own!

Source: Twitter/X/Kheumani