GB News was spouting so much nonsense about an election that even Michael Fabricant couldn’t take it anymore

You’ll know there’s a fair bit of nonsense being talked about an online petition to call a general election only four months after Labour’s landslide win.

It’s not going to change anything but gives people something to get angry about for a day or two, which is pretty much the primary function of Twitter these days.

And when we say ‘people’ in this case we’re thinking specifically about GB News’s Ben Habib, the former Brexit Party MEP who was briefly deputy co-leader of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

And here he is talking about how a general election could be ‘forced’ upon PM Keir Starmer and it’s quite the watch.

‘You can force a general election on a Government if they absolutely crash the economy.’ Ben Habib explains how he believes a General Election could be triggered under the Labour Government. Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/qR5zOngMOx — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 24, 2024

Quite the watch because it’s such complete bollocks.

Ben is as thick as mince , why have someone on who is clueless how this works . Might as well have my pal Barry’s cocker spaniel on — Simon J Warner (@simonjwarner) November 24, 2024

Ben Habib couldn’t even win one seat in parliament and now he’s talking about overthrowing the entire government. Perhaps focus on getting more than 21.5% of the vote in Wellingborough and Rushden before worrying about the whole country https://t.co/afAIJH17eq — Ellis Karran (@EllisKarran) November 25, 2024

Why couldn’t we force one with truss then? — Sparxs_TV (@Sparxs_TV) November 24, 2024

Jesus, what an absolute idiot. Imagine getting this cretin on every day and pretending he knows what he’s talking about ‍♂️ — Monster Of Truth (@TheMooseOfTruth) November 24, 2024

This is a lie. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) November 24, 2024

Here’s Labour MP Chris Bryant.

This is dangerous nonsense https://t.co/Cvaa7WfaFR — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 24, 2024

And it was such dangerous nonsense that former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant – you remember – was moved to tweet.

No you can’t‼️

The only way a GE can be called is if a Government no longer has the “confidence of the House of Commons”.

That means 51% of MPs vote “No Confidence”.

With #Labour’s massive majority that is NOT going to happen any time soon.

Get Real‼️ https://t.co/w4xZKgHO3C — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) November 24, 2024

Never thought we’d be agreeing with Michael Fabricant. Strange days indeed.

Why are GB News even pushing this fantasy – why does no-one call him out as he is hopelessly WRONG — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 24, 2024

I like Ben Habib, but he hasn’t a clue about Parliament and our Constitution! — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) November 24, 2024

He wasn’t letting it lie …

And might that confidence not be a little shaken by a sovereign debt crisis? You lot are so used to failing and fearful of being booted out (though you rightly were) you’ll try to hang on no matter the damage done. Your 14 years in office were a disaster for the country. — Ben Habib (@benhabib6) November 25, 2024

… but he was still wrong, obviously.

About time someone called out Habibs total drivel Must admit never expected it to be Michael Fabricant though pic.twitter.com/snK54bULY6 — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 24, 2024

Christ on a bike is Fabricant is talking sense? — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) November 24, 2024

I find myself agreeing with Fabricant.

I’m away for a lie down. — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) November 25, 2024

UPDATE

In late breaking news, it turns out Ben Habib still isn’t letting it go.

Yesterday on @GBNEWS I set out one possible scenario of how @UKLabour could collapse the economy and be forced cap in hand to the IMF. It has prompted a number of third rate MPs and former third rate MPs to counter. They are doing so because they know I revealed the deeply… https://t.co/gU9guw1OuP — Ben Habib (@benhabib6) November 25, 2024

To which the only possible reply is surely this.

No they are doing so because you talk crap about any subject to the point that Fabricant called you out on your forced in to a GE comment too You are one of the long line of non experts who pretend they know everything and know very little Own it — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 25, 2024

Next!

