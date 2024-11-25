Politics GB News Michael fabricant

GB News was spouting so much nonsense about an election that even Michael Fabricant couldn’t take it anymore

John Plunkett. Updated November 25th, 2024

You’ll know there’s a fair bit of nonsense being talked about an online petition to call a general election only four months after Labour’s landslide win.

It’s not going to change anything but gives people something to get angry about for a day or two, which is pretty much the primary function of Twitter these days.

And when we say ‘people’ in this case we’re thinking specifically about GB News’s Ben Habib, the former Brexit Party MEP who was briefly deputy co-leader of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

And here he is talking about how a general election could be ‘forced’ upon PM Keir Starmer and it’s quite the watch.

Quite the watch because it’s such complete bollocks.

Here’s Labour MP Chris Bryant.

And it was such dangerous nonsense that former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant – you remember – was moved to tweet.

Never thought we’d be agreeing with Michael Fabricant. Strange days indeed.

He wasn’t letting it lie …

… but he was still wrong, obviously.

UPDATE

In late breaking news, it turns out Ben Habib still isn’t letting it go.

To which the only possible reply is surely this.

Next!

READ MORE

Nigel Farage said he’d never seen anything like the general election petition and the entire internet responded as one

Source @Mike_Fabricant