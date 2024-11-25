A petition calling for a general election has almost 1.8 million signatures and a cat in Hell’s chance of achieving its goal – 24 eye rolls

Politics government

In the wake of dissatisfaction over plans to increase inheritance tax and employers’ NI contributions, a petition calling for a general election in the UK, less than five months after the last one, has gained almost 1.8 million, signatures at the time of writing.

The petition, started by pub owner Michael Weswood, had already reached a million signatures after a day.

BREAKING: The petition calling for a general election has now reached 1 million signatures in less than a day pic.twitter.com/ZDJEeEbOUK — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 24, 2024

It was given a boost by Elon Musk, who quoted several posts about the petition, making inflammatory remarks like this.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the other real people supporting the petition, to give a sense of its agenda.

And here’s where some of the people who have signed are actually based.

The ”General Election” Petition is complete, 100% bullshit. Bots from all over the world. increasingly looking like another American financed Cambridge Analytica fraud job. This time, don’t just dismiss it, investigate it. pic.twitter.com/bADeRJo6Qh — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) November 25, 2024

As it has passed a million signatures, the subject will be considered for debate in Parliament, which will go something like this –

It very much reminded people of another petition that did quite well for signatures.

And, as everybody knows, the UK revoked Article 50 and remained in the EU. Oh, wait!

To all those saying call a general election:

-we just had one

-you lost

-fuck off — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 24, 2024

can all the lunatics signing this petition pipe down and respect British democracy and what was it now… ah yes the will of the people pic.twitter.com/f0k4vcHjuD — dave is on bluesky ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) November 24, 2024

We can’t have another referendum on Brexit because that was the will of the (lied to) people 8 years ago… But we’re supposed to have another general election despite having had one 4 months ago You lot are f*cking hilarious. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 24, 2024

You guys do understand that the only people who can call a general election are the Labour Party, right? — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 24, 2024

if only we knew we could overthrow a government with a petition! Wish someone would’ve told us at any point over the last 14 years of that shower of shite haha! Good luck @Nigel_Farage https://t.co/wGfJddoa0a — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) November 25, 2024

Aren’t you an unelected Lord with ‘literally’ no mandate? https://t.co/XgEefX0CIR — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 24, 2024

I wonder how many of these people voted Labour to begin with (answer: less than 2%) — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) November 23, 2024

Call a General Election? From the same people who said we shouldn’t have a 2nd EU Referendum because we need to respect ‘the will of the people’ and the ‘electoral mandate’? Hahahaha couldn’t write this shit — Paradox (@ParadoxThePoett) November 23, 2024

The ‘call a general election’ petition is useful in one thing only.

It identifies the terminally stupid. pic.twitter.com/cM1tJaZDCz — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) November 24, 2024

So 6 million real people signed the petition to rejoin the EU and it's 'fuck off Remoaners you lost' but a million bots and trolls and dog fuckers sign a petition and we're meant to have a General Election? Is that it? Am I doing far-right properly? — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) November 24, 2024

I’ve seen some utter crap on Twitter but this is right up there! The complete and utter futility of this!

It’s too late to do anything to educate those who’ve signed a petition to call a General Election but really do need to inform future generations on critical thinking skills! pic.twitter.com/MGQCAZ5P7c — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) November 24, 2024

