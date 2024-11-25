This conservative blogger mansplaining how to conduct an orchestra was magnificently owned into next week and it hits all the right notes

Twitter mansplainers orchestra

We’ve featured plenty of mansplainers on these pages but we’re not sure there’s been one quite so mind-blowing – or so magnificently schooled – as this one.

It all starred with this clip of globally acclaimed conductor Dalia Stasevska – ‘a Finn with a Ukrainian heart’ and a fixture of the BBC Proms – directing the Orchestre de Paris.

@DaliaStasevska dirige la Symphonie “Du Nouveau Monde” de Dvořák, ce soir encore à la @philharmonie. Dernières places : https://t.co/fdUgok9JEf pic.twitter.com/9Wiy7DXlrB — Orchestre de Paris (@OrchestreParis) November 21, 2024

It caught the eye of right wing blogger and Trump supporting conservative Ian Miles Cheong (who you might have come across before) who shared their considered thoughts with their 1.1 million followers on Twitter.

She’s completely out of time and drawing way too much attention to herself away from the orchestra and her music. I hate this new style of conducting. pic.twitter.com/ymmRbrQmZu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 23, 2024

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because they ended up schooled into next week (and very possibly beyond).

Here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

1.

computer show me the fastest way to tell me you hate women, know nothing about rhythm and have never seen an orchestra rehearsal in your life https://t.co/d8J7n5CtXw — craig reynolds (@reynlord) November 24, 2024

2.

Conservatives are running out of shit to get mad about LMAO https://t.co/gwcEJZSDi3 — j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) November 24, 2024

3.

You’ve either never watched Leonard Bernstein conduct or you’re misogynistic. Both are embarrassing conclusions. https://t.co/g67z0KE6F5 — Amy McBrayer (@amcbray) November 24, 2024

4.

This guy is on an incredible run of not having the first fucking clue about anything. https://t.co/UpyolR1Suu — RAB FLORENCE (@robertflorence) November 24, 2024

5.

I think she is fantastic. The vast majority of people don’t understand the role of a conductor. Rehearsals is where they add the most value. The good ones bring their unique perspective and interpretation to a piece that has been heard countless times. This is conveyed and… — Ralph cruz (@cruz7342) November 23, 2024

6.

Dude, it’s Dvorak’s Allegro Con Fuoco Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95 “From the New World”: one of the most METAL compositions ever conceived before Jimmy Hendrix, if you don’t headband to it you are dead inside. https://t.co/1T02CgyUUA — Hitchenista (@hitchpster) November 25, 2024

7.

Guys shut up, Ian Miles Cheong has an opinion on the new style of conducting https://t.co/VLsznNE3YT — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 24, 2024

8.

it’s literally impossible for her to be out of time, she IS the time sit your ass back down https://t.co/hoH9BdHmnA — guh (@leftistgengar) November 25, 2024

9.