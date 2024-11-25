Twitter mansplainers orchestra

This conservative blogger mansplaining how to conduct an orchestra was magnificently owned into next week and it hits all the right notes

John Plunkett. Updated November 25th, 2024

We’ve featured plenty of mansplainers on these pages but we’re not sure there’s been one quite so mind-blowing – or so magnificently schooled – as this one.

It all starred with this clip of globally acclaimed conductor Dalia Stasevska – ‘a Finn with a Ukrainian heart’ and a fixture of the BBC Proms – directing the Orchestre de Paris.

It caught the eye of right wing blogger and Trump supporting conservative Ian Miles Cheong (who you might have come across before) who shared their considered thoughts with their 1.1 million followers on Twitter.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because they ended up schooled into next week (and very possibly beyond).

Here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

