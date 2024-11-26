We’re still in awe of this artist’s quick-thinking edit that turned racist graffiti into something powerful

Life bigots racism

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, but when life gives you racist graffiti, edit it to make the exact opposite statement – a powerful acknowledgement of the area’s diversity.

That’s what artist Chris Walker did, back in 2018, when he spotted a prime example of Little England nonsense in Walthamstow, London.

I can only assume our local 'artist' was spooked before he could finish his masterpiece. Allow me to finish it for you #lovewalthamstow #E17 @stellacreasy pic.twitter.com/KeaGJkpD4t — Chris Walker (@doodlebank) November 28, 2018

With just a few additions, the image was transformed from one that would make Reform UK proud – but, then, so would a red, white and blue scarf on a bulldog – to a true reflection of UK society in the 21st century.

His sleight of hand went down very well.

If you only look at one thing this week it should be this. Chris, you legend https://t.co/c9dRTMMP0f — Emma Hurley (@a_little_wine) November 29, 2018

I love how this lists Cockney as a whole other language, separate and distinct from English. — Bananas (@Bananas_R_Silly) December 2, 2018

Love this way of fighting back to hateful graffiti! https://t.co/a74rpLmkJy — Caro Art & Gifts (@carowoodstreet) November 29, 2018

One person seemed to have a problem with the message.

“Only in the UK is someone suggesting people speak the language of the country seen as a “hate crime”. Madness.”

However, someone set him straight on his misconception.

English is not, in fact, "the language of the UK". Several other languages have official language status in various parts of the UK, but English does not have any official status anywhere in the UK. Hope that clears things up! — JUSTIN COPP 🍕&🌹&🐈 (@jxc) November 29, 2018

…and @JellyfishE17 added this –

I am not sure that daubing it on a wall in the middle of the night counts as a ‘suggestion’.

