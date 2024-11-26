Life bigots racism

We’re still in awe of this artist’s quick-thinking edit that turned racist graffiti into something powerful

Poke Staff. Updated November 26th, 2024

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, but when life gives you racist graffiti, edit it to make the exact opposite statement – a powerful acknowledgement of the area’s diversity.

That’s what artist Chris Walker did, back in 2018, when he spotted a prime example of Little England nonsense in Walthamstow, London.

With just a few additions, the image was transformed from one that would make Reform UK proud – but, then, so would a red, white and blue scarf on a bulldog – to a true reflection of UK society in the 21st century.

His sleight of hand went down very well.

One person seemed to have a problem with the message.

“Only in the UK is someone suggesting people speak the language of the country seen as a “hate crime”. Madness.”

However, someone set him straight on his misconception.

…and @JellyfishE17 added this –

I am not sure that daubing it on a wall in the middle of the night counts as a ‘suggestion’.

