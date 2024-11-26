Celebrity elon musk irvine welsh takedowns

Elon Musk shared what his AI chatbot thinks of him and Irvine Welsh’s A++ comeback was sheer magnificence

John Plunkett. Updated November 26th, 2024

Full disclosure and everything, we have never used Grok – Elon Musk’s controversial AI chatbot – and it’s barely impinged on our consciousness.

So we’ve been on a mildly steep learning curve today after Musk shared what happened when Musk himself put Grok into ‘fun mode’ and asked it who he was. And he was obviously delighted with the response.

Entirely unrelated fact: Elon Musk is 53 years old.

Anyway, Musk’s excitement was presumably only slightly punctured by these totally on-point responses, like this person.

And this person.

And indeed this person.

But surely no-one said it better than the estimable Irvine Welsh.

Nailed it.

No, he’s Scotland’s Irvine Welsh.

To conclude …

