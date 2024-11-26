Celebrity elon musk irvine welsh takedowns

Full disclosure and everything, we have never used Grok – Elon Musk’s controversial AI chatbot – and it’s barely impinged on our consciousness.

So we’ve been on a mildly steep learning curve today after Musk shared what happened when Musk himself put Grok into ‘fun mode’ and asked it who he was. And he was obviously delighted with the response.

Entirely unrelated fact: Elon Musk is 53 years old.

Anyway, Musk’s excitement was presumably only slightly punctured by these totally on-point responses, like this person.

Man he is the world’s biggest loser. He had to build an AI and train it to compliment him. pic.twitter.com/HmLtAJG9VH — average voter (@mrnastynodrama) November 25, 2024

And this person.

yeah but think about how hard it would be to compliment him? the fact an AI could learn how to do it is very impressive. — jos (@josiahhughes) November 25, 2024

And indeed this person.

his own AI still calls it tweeting https://t.co/QuuaWyRNLb — assistant inspector (@housetrotter) November 25, 2024

But surely no-one said it better than the estimable Irvine Welsh.

And it will think he’s a cunt as soon as it becomes sentient – in fact it probably already does https://t.co/iZcMV78znH — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) November 25, 2024

Nailed it.

Are you scotlands version of Americas Stephen King now?… — Fred Peacock (@FredPea87545543) November 25, 2024

No, he’s Scotland’s Irvine Welsh.

To conclude …

