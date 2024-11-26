Patrick Kielty’s takedown of Piers Morgan wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Celebrity Piers Morgan tv

Not often we feature a TV exchange in which Piers Morgan ends up on top but even a stopped clock and all that, right?

And wins don’t come much more public than this, a moment when Morgan was a guest on Patrick Kielty’s Late, Late Show in Ireland when the host was keen to point that he didn’t think Morgan was controversial, just that he was plain wrong.

Except when Morgan pressed him further it turned out not to be the slam dunk TV moment he thought have thought it was, and it’s quite the watch.

This is excruciating for Patrick Kielty. Note the overconfident glance to camera and then his face as it all drains away. Why? Because he was asked to substantiate his opinion with facts and then fails. Miserably. pic.twitter.com/bNooSSw9m0 — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) November 23, 2024

Ooof.

Maybe he couldn’t see the wood for the trees. And a salutary lesson for us all (especially if you present a primetime TV talk show).

That fairly back fired on Kielty @piersmorgan — Ed Lynch (@edlynch86) November 23, 2024

Being rightly outmanoeuvred by Piers Morgan is indeed embarrassing. — Ike Ijeh (@ikeijeh) November 23, 2024

The thin veneer of uncritical unthinking. — reg morton (@acer_ed) November 23, 2024

If this was the other way Piers would have done his home work and name 20 things — Ronnie Clarke (@ronnieClarke69) November 23, 2024

Note to Patrick. Don’t take on a pro. — ️‍♂️ (@_BookEmDanno_) November 23, 2024

And also this.

If I were Irish, I’d be asking why I’m watching two blokes who live in North London arguing on Irish television. — David Sinck (@DSinck) November 23, 2024

In one word.

Cringe — aspaino (@aspaino) November 24, 2024

