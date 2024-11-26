Celebrity Piers Morgan tv

Patrick Kielty’s takedown of Piers Morgan wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Poke Staff. Updated November 26th, 2024

Not often we feature a TV exchange in which Piers Morgan ends up on top but even a stopped clock and all that, right?

And wins don’t come much more public than this, a moment when Morgan was a guest on Patrick Kielty’s Late, Late Show in Ireland when the host was keen to point that he didn’t think Morgan was controversial, just that he was plain wrong.

Except when Morgan pressed him further it turned out not to be the slam dunk TV moment he thought have thought it was, and it’s quite the watch.

Ooof.

Maybe he couldn’t see the wood for the trees. And a salutary lesson for us all (especially if you present a primetime TV talk show).

And also this.

In one word.

Source @RTELateLateShow H/T @IncMonocle