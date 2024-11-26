Keir Starmer’s face after an entire interview of laughing at Andi Peters’ jokes is today’s most relatable thing

Entertainment Andi Peters Keir Starmer This Morning

We’ve all been there – not as Prime Minister being interviewed on This Morning by Cat Deeley and Andi Peters, obviously – but laughing along with someone who’s jokes you have to find funny but really don’t.

And there’s always the moment when the rictus grin can’t take it anymore – ideally, if you’re the PM and you’re on ITV – a nanosecond or two after the cameras have stopped pointing at you.

And for Starmer, in this clip shared by @nickw84 over on Twitter, that moment came just a little bit too soon for comfort.

Obsessed with how abruptly PM Keir Starmer stops laughing at Andi Peters at the end of this clip from This Morning pic.twitter.com/9b8sHM0y5w — Nick Walker (@nickw84) November 25, 2024

Always got to play to the final whistle, PM!

Frank Lampardification of Downing Street. — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) November 25, 2024

Labour tech, we need to get a fader on the laugh! — Groovy J (@groovy_chi) November 25, 2024

No I think he just stopped laughing because it wasn’t funny — Dave (@d_a_v_e_m_a) November 25, 2024

Andi peters now on Starmers list of right wing thugs that needs “dealing with” — Adrian (@AdrianTwydall) November 25, 2024

“I look forward to coming back on”

“To do the cooking” https://t.co/bcEx9loV8n pic.twitter.com/Og49BuZpgR — Sean (@seandsmyth) November 25, 2024

We’re with this person.

ngl i be doing this https://t.co/5j5nUnOXWt — adam (@imliterallymern) November 26, 2024

And this person.

And also this!

Obsessed with how Andi Peters doesn’t appear to have aged since he was on CBBC 30 years ago. — David (@madeby_david) November 25, 2024

