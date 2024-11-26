Entertainment Andi Peters Keir Starmer This Morning

Keir Starmer’s face after an entire interview of laughing at Andi Peters’ jokes is today’s most relatable thing

John Plunkett. Updated November 26th, 2024

We’ve all been there – not as Prime Minister being interviewed on This Morning by Cat Deeley and Andi Peters, obviously – but laughing along with someone who’s jokes you have to find funny but really don’t.

And there’s always the moment when the rictus grin can’t take it anymore – ideally, if you’re the PM and you’re on ITV – a nanosecond or two after the cameras have stopped pointing at you.

And for Starmer, in this clip shared by @nickw84 over on Twitter, that moment came just a little bit too soon for comfort.

Always got to play to the final whistle, PM!

Source @nickw84