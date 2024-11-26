Politics Rachel reeves

Rachel Reeves has been buying financial newspapers at the taxpayer’s expense, and the taxpayers said “So what?”

Poke Staff. Updated November 26th, 2024

After years of seeing ministers and MPs claiming for duck houses, heating for stables, and wages they were paying their own children, it was almost refreshing to see a snippet of Rachel Reeves’ expenses.

Politics UK shared a section of the Chancellor’s expense claim, though we still haven’t quite worked out why they bothered.

NEW: Chancellor Rachel Reeves has charged taxpayers £371 for subscriptions to The Economist and The Financial Times since March

The Spectator’s James Heale had an indirect update …

But it seems that wasn’t the whole story.

The internet responded with the equivalent of this –

Partridge I Dont Know GIFfrom Partridge GIFs

These comments have it covered.

No Beano?

Here’s a reminder of just one of Boris Johnson‘s expense claims.

Source Politlcsuk Image Screengrab