Rachel Reeves has been buying financial newspapers at the taxpayer’s expense, and the taxpayers said “So what?”

After years of seeing ministers and MPs claiming for duck houses, heating for stables, and wages they were paying their own children, it was almost refreshing to see a snippet of Rachel Reeves’ expenses.

Politics UK shared a section of the Chancellor’s expense claim, though we still haven’t quite worked out why they bothered.

The Spectator’s James Heale had an indirect update …

And, as one Lab staffer notes, MPs get the FT free through the Commons library. Someone get the Office for Value for Money on that eh! — James Heale (@JAHeale) November 25, 2024

But it seems that wasn’t the whole story.

They have access to articles but not a full subscription access to the respective papers websites. I want our decision makers to have direct unfettered access to information, i want her whole department not just MPs constituency staff to have access. — Lloyd Russell-Moyle ️️‍ (@lloyd_rm) November 25, 2024

The internet responded with the equivalent of this –

These comments have it covered.

1.

An hilariously reasonable and appropriate use of taxpayer’s money https://t.co/4cwhpbbeHM — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) November 25, 2024

2.

It’s literally her job to read this stuff. https://t.co/sdCk0aB3Qx — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 26, 2024

3.

This is completely fine. I am very happy the Chancellor of the Exchequer has access to financial news and information. https://t.co/whWs2D646T — James O'Malley (@Psythor) November 25, 2024

4.

I can't grasp how unhinged you would need to be to believe it's unreasonable for the office of THE ACTUAL CHANCELLOR to have access to these publications. https://t.co/oCh4aOuPsd — Tom Parker (@ThomasTParker) November 25, 2024

5.

Imagine the alternative: Chancellor Rachel Reeves refuses to read The Economist and The Financial Times due to silly paywalls. She prefers Twitter and TikTok. — David Statter RobloxConnect (@david_statter) November 25, 2024

6.

Sound financial advice? To the Chancellor? For the sum price to the taxpayer of 0.0004p? Outrage! https://t.co/gWvDown8Rk — Kieren Thomson (@Kierenisboring) November 25, 2024

7.

8.

9.

I want the Chancellor of the Exchequer to have access to economic and financial news. https://t.co/kk1y1b8ZWI pic.twitter.com/RFac48PhTc — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 25, 2024

10.

I literally cannot believe we’ve had wastage in the 100s and thousands of pounds worth largely unreported in the last gov but we’re talking about a £371 genuine work expense https://t.co/3v5omZGOss — Carl Morrell (@carlrmorrell) November 25, 2024

11.

The least she could do is pretend to cancel to get the discounted retention rates https://t.co/GHrnYpE54r — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) November 25, 2024

12.

Thing is she tried to cancel her Economist subscription 5 times but they make it hard work…. https://t.co/AKQnNPiX0g — Phil (@BO3673) November 26, 2024

No Beano?

EXCL: Further details from Rachel Reeves' expenses revealed https://t.co/swMnvlrX7T pic.twitter.com/HcQTuukrV5 — The Fence Magazine (@The_Fence_Mag) November 25, 2024

Here’s a reminder of just one of Boris Johnson‘s expense claims.

Boris Johnson charged taxpayers £265,000 for his Partygate legal fees but anyway about this £371 over the course of eight months… — David (@Zero_4) November 25, 2024

