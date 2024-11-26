Ricky Gervais’s takedown of Bob Geldof was already good but the camera operator’s comedy timing was A++

Celebrity bob geldof one show ricky gervais

To the One Show now – not a phrase we often use – where guests on Monday night’s edition of the BBC1 magazine show included Ricky Gervais and Sir Bob Geldof.

Two icons on the sofa tonight A huge thanks to tonight’s guest, Sir Bob Geldof and @rickygervais Missed #TheOneShow? Watch on @BBCiPlayer https://t.co/g0UtoMnCfv pic.twitter.com/1UYuEO0O5Q — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) November 25, 2024

Geldof presumably knew a little of what he was getting into and Gervais didn’t disappoint (if disappoint is the right word here), with exchanges like this.

Burn pic.twitter.com/PhRuuZ1ZyV — The Ricky Gervais Clips (@gervaisclips) November 25, 2024

But that’s not why we’re here. This is why we’re here, another Gervais gag at the expense of his fellow guest which was good but the plaudits surely go to the camera operator.

Love or hate Ricky Gervais, this dig at Bob Geldof is gold.pic.twitter.com/l8n9AfYnaL — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) November 26, 2024

Impeccable comic timing!

Don’t wind Geldof up….on a Monday !!! — Rick clegg (@cleggzitt) November 25, 2024

Ricky’s laugh gets me every time. — Jeff Hojnacki (@wjeffryh) November 25, 2024

Geldof’s face Just imagine coming to a TV programme unsuspectingly and meeting Gervais. Final boss. — TE᙭TᖇOᐯEᖇT (@textrovert05) November 25, 2024

To conclude …

The timing of the camera pan is spot on. — Dominic Trout (@dominic_trout) November 26, 2024

And this.

The look on Geldof’s face https://t.co/b0Z4i0tZGr — Tony Cuomo-Welsh Bobsleigh Team 2007 runners up (@tony_como) November 26, 2024

