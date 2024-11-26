There was a Peep Show round on University Challenge and finally we can get all 15 bonus points

Entertainment peep show university challenge

If you look hard enough (or probably not very hard at all) you will probably find some people of a certain age complaining that University Challenge isn’t as difficult as it used to be.

Now we don’t know about that, but we do know that the broader range of topics the better, not just for University Challenge but any general knowledge quiz show, right?

So it was with this in mind that we embraced this particular round on this week’s edition which just went viral. And not only because we can finally get all 15 bonus points (well, only a bit).

BREAKING | PEEP SHOW ROUND ON UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/vjPpku2Bft — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) November 25, 2024

More of this sort of thing, please. Teachers (Channel 4, 2001-2004) maybe?

Good old uncle Ray and his love of Enya — Ash (@AshMK1) November 25, 2024

Can’t believe we didn’t hear Borneo Function by The Orgazoid — Rigadon (@RigadonRick) November 25, 2024

Not knowing Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman smh kids these days — Jacob (@MajesticJJM) November 25, 2024

I didn’t go to University to get a degree Mark — Thomas Fitzpatrick (@CFCThomasCFC) November 25, 2024

