Entertainment peep show university challenge

There was a Peep Show round on University Challenge and finally we can get all 15 bonus points

John Plunkett. Updated November 26th, 2024

If you look hard enough (or probably not very hard at all) you will probably find some people of a certain age complaining that University Challenge isn’t as difficult as it used to be.

Now we don’t know about that, but we do know that the broader range of topics the better, not just for University Challenge but any general knowledge quiz show, right?

So it was with this in mind that we embraced this particular round on this week’s edition which just went viral. And not only because we can finally get all 15 bonus points (well, only a bit).

More of this sort of thing, please. Teachers (Channel 4, 2001-2004) maybe?

And finally …

