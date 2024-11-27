Kemi Badenoch said Keir Starmer should resign after 2 million people signed a petition and the PM’s response was simple but brutally effective

Politics comebacks Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch

To Prime Minister’s Questions now – no, stick with us – where new Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch hasn’t wasted any time on making her mark. Just not necessarily in a positive way.

The leader of the opposition at the time of writing was obviously excited by that petition calling for a general election, so much so that she suggested Starmer – elected in July by a landslide – should do the decent thing and resign.

Badenoch calls for Starmer to resign and cites the petition calling for a general election. Calling for a PM to resign is a serious statement that opposition leaders usually reserve for major scandals or failings. All Badenoch achieves with this is devaluing its meaning.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/SznlMG4PZC — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) November 27, 2024

And while it was something of an open goal for Starmer, he still had to hit the back of the net. Which he did with (deep breath) aplomb.

“She talks about a petition, we had a massive petition on the 4th July in this country”@Keir_Starmer #PMQs pic.twitter.com/DtITMn6fwO — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 27, 2024

Well, she did ask.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about the exchange.

Kemi Badenoch voted against a second Brexit referendum four times in Parliament – despite the petition receiving 4.1 million signatures. She now calls for an election five months after the last because the petition received… 2.5 million signatures. Two-tier Kemi.#PMQs — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) November 27, 2024

My god. She’s excruciatingly bad at this. — Kev Moore (@KevMoore16) November 27, 2024

I guess when you’re used to Prime Ministers having to resign every 6 months! — Richard Speight (@Pollos_Enanos) November 27, 2024

And here are the Results pic.twitter.com/EQfMrNlZpI — Dave Camoron (@Camoron_Dave) November 27, 2024

She’s utterly useless she will be gone long before Starmer — Clive Brown (@wceebee) November 27, 2024

To conclude …

Seriously assumed this was satire when told about this earlier, still can’t quite believe its not… https://t.co/IFmYI7D8f4 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) November 27, 2024

READ MORE

This old Soccer AM clip shows how far attitudes to women’s football have come (and the comments how far they still have to go)

Source @PeterStefanovi2