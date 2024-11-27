Politics comebacks Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch said Keir Starmer should resign after 2 million people signed a petition and the PM’s response was simple but brutally effective

John Plunkett. Updated November 27th, 2024

To Prime Minister’s Questions now – no, stick with us – where new Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch hasn’t wasted any time on making her mark. Just not necessarily in a positive way.

The leader of the opposition at the time of writing was obviously excited by that petition calling for a general election, so much so that she suggested Starmer – elected in July by a landslide – should do the decent thing and resign.

And while it was something of an open goal for Starmer, he still had to hit the back of the net. Which he did with (deep breath) aplomb.

Well, she did ask.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about the exchange.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This old Soccer AM clip shows how far attitudes to women’s football have come (and the comments how far they still have to go)

Source @PeterStefanovi2