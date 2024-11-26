This old Soccer AM clip shows how far attitudes to women’s football have come (and the comments how far they still have to go)

Entertainment england soccer am

If you want an indicator of how far attitudes towards women’s football in this country – and indeed women’s sport in general – have come, then look no further than this old Soccer AM clip which has just gone viral on Twitter.

However long ago, it’s not long enough, frankly (2006, we reckon) and it’s a proper jaw-dropper (the look on co-presenter Helen Chamberlain’s face at the end says it all).

And yet some (many) of the comments were also a sign of just how far we still have to go. There’s always the possibly they are deep, deep cover of course, but, well, you be the judge.

It’s sad that such a harmless playful joke like this can’t be said on tv again, it’s a shame how soft we’ve gotten — tom jenkins (@Freakzilla22) November 25, 2024

Back when we were a proper nation — Matty Redmond (@mattyredmond) November 25, 2024

What happened to this country man — YNWA (@jtotheb30) November 25, 2024

We’re with this person.

@HellsBellsy reaction at the end …. — johntheswan (@John_swan4) November 25, 2024

And this person!

And who won the Euros?? — Michael Bowles (@Michael01803051) November 25, 2024

And indeed this person.

The replies to this are tragic. — Sam (@FPLSportScience) November 25, 2024

Source @Nozza_