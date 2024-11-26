Entertainment england soccer am

This old Soccer AM clip shows how far attitudes to women’s football have come (and the comments how far they still have to go)

John Plunkett. Updated November 26th, 2024

If you want an indicator of how far attitudes towards women’s football in this country – and indeed women’s sport in general – have come, then look no further than this old Soccer AM clip which has just gone viral on Twitter.

However long ago, it’s not long enough, frankly (2006, we reckon) and it’s a proper jaw-dropper (the look on co-presenter Helen Chamberlain’s face at the end says it all).

And yet some (many) of the comments were also a sign of just how far we still have to go. There’s always the possibly they are deep, deep cover of course, but, well, you be the judge.

We’re with this person.

And this person!

And indeed this person.

