‘What’s something most people don’t know but really should?’ – 17 surprisingly useful pieces of life advice

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Even if you think you’ve got the world figured out, there’s always something new to learn.

In fact, what may seem like common knowledge to you is often completely unknown to other people.

So, to help people pool their collective wisdom, Accurate-Yoghurt-909 posed this question to the r/AskReddit hive mind:

‘What’s something that most people don’t know, but should?’

And people were all too willing to chime in with their advice.

1.

‘That not saying anything is also an option.’

-Ok_Pudding9504

2.

‘That pouring water over a grease fire will make it so much more worse before it gets better.’

-Delicious-Ad-1229

3.

‘Never own a boat. Always look for a friend with one.’

-Marmite50

4.

‘Never use wet pot holders. The heat from the oven can cause the water to flash into steam causing serious burns to your hand.’

-Necessary-Tadpole-45

5.

‘The very basics of probability and statistics. It would help in so many areas, like how it would discourage gambling or make recognizing bullshit studies so much easier.’

-VitaminR1000mg

6.

‘For someone living a sedentary, non-active lifestyle, simply going for short (to start with), gentle walks several times per week can bring considerable health benefits and for many, is more sustainable than trying to attack a heavy gym routine.’

-Masseyrati80

7.

‘Basic cooking skills.’

-XepherWolf

8.

‘There is a small bar or lever on a vehicle’s steering column that can be used to indicate if you are going to turn left or right, for the vehicles around you to see.’

-Choppergold