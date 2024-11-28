‘What’s your ‘f**ked around and found out’ story?’ – 21 people who had to face the consequences of their own ridiculous actions

Life r/AskReddit

Ever been mucking about and somehow ended up in a bit of a pickle? Done something a bit silly and had to deal with the inevitable repercussions? Reddit user iwanttheworldnow posed the simple question:

What’s your ‘f**ked around and found out’ story?

And was inundated with responses from people who had faced the consequences of their own idiotic actions.

1.

‘Walking down the sidewalk in NYC with my wife, I saw a banana peel on the ground and was like ‘why do they always show people slipping on these? How slippery can they be?’ I then proceeded to put all my weight on it, and totally did the legs flying up in the air landing on my butt thing like you see in cartoons. I look up and my wife was rolling her eyes to the point that I think she was seriously wondering how she married me.’

–Plug_5

2.

‘When I was 13 a friend and I hopped onto a slow moving freight train for… kid reasons. Then we took a seven hour ride through nowhere before it slowed down again. Mom was pissed about that phone call.’

–Meet_the_Meat

3.

‘Someone I knew wanted to open her marriage even though her husband didn’t want to. He said he didn’t like it but wouldn’t stop her. She couldn’t find anything more than casual hookups while he started dating an ex. He’s with the ex now now and they are getting divorced. ‘

–NoBusForYou

4.

‘When I was a ‘bouncer’ there was a small scuffle at the bar and I went to go steaming in, work mate tells me to slow down. I don’t listen. Ended up the guy fighting played for Leicester Tigers (rugby) and he absolutely manhandled me like I was a small child! I found out.’

–CalCalDZ

5.

‘Put my finger on a hot car cigarette lighter. I didn’t think it was hot because it wasn’t red, it was white. Btw, this was like 45 years ago.’

–CashWideCock

6.

‘Stuck my laptop charger to my tongue out of curiosity. Don’t do that.’

–xcoalminerscanaryx

7.

‘A year or so ago, I decided it was a great idea to try and fix my car’s brakes myself instead of paying a mechanic. Watched a couple of YouTube videos and thought, “How hard can it be?” Spoiler: very hard. I ended up with a car that wouldn’t stop properly and nearly rolled into a mailbox during the test drive. Had to sheepishly call a tow truck and spend even more money getting a professional to fix both the brakes and the extra damage I caused. Definitely found out on that one.’

–Tight-Process-7415

8.

‘I once tried to chase a goose because I thought it couldn’t fight back. Spoiler: It absolutely can.’

–SlimMia

9.

‘I started bullying the only kid who was geekier and smaller than me in high school for one reason, and one reason only – to impress the one girl who lived next-door to both of us. On day one he kicked my ass in front of the girl.’

–TA-SP

10.

‘I was a seven year old at a kids party and we all walked down to the bodega on the corner for slushies. I finished mine and while we were all hanging at the pool, I noticed an unattended slushie another girl had. I was still thirsty and being a greedy little shit, I put the straw to my lips for a sip. I just didn’t realizs a bee was stuck upside down in the straw, stinger first. Stinger meets lip. Swollen for days. Greatest story of karma I’ve ever encountered.’

–Eveningwisteria1

11.