Donald Trump said the January 6th rioters who stormed the Capitol were there out of love and got an awful lot of hate in the replies

Politics donald trump january 6

January 6, 2021 will forever be one of the saddest days in America’s democracy. Thousands of drunk rednecks stormed the Capitol because the racist orange blob they voted for didn’t win the Presidential election.

What’s worse, the orang blob was the one who incited the whole thing.

Which makes this recent Donald Trump take on the event a little disingenuous.

Here Trump framing that dark day in the nation’s history as a virtual Woodstock.

Trump appears to bragging about his crowd size on January 6th: They went there with love. Tremendous crowd. I believe it’s the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to by twice. Bigger than anything. There was so much love. Collins: Republicans were upset that people who beat up cops… pic.twitter.com/3dZ5DyROfm — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

Nobody who saw what happened, and followed the repercussions, saw it the same way in the replies.

1.

Bragging about an attempted insurrection. We’re in the stupidest time. — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) June 3, 2026

2.

Anyone that claims the J6ers are anything but the scum of the earth, traitors to this country….. are just as much of a traitor as they are. https://t.co/XxgS8YTnoD — Matt (@CUMatt95) June 3, 2026

3.

Who the hell takes a noose to a lovefest? He’ll NEVER whitewash January 6th, we won’t let him. pic.twitter.com/I5qy13Agox — 🪴Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) June 3, 2026

4.

I hate him. I fucking hate him. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2026

5.

₸rump’s Jan6th goons only wanted to hug VP Pence and rock him gently in a noose to show him how much he was loved and cherished. https://t.co/zrfQ8gLMlJ — deBeauxOs (@deBeauxOs1) June 3, 2026

6.

How he got re-elected after that will forever be a mystery — Stevo the 🥝 (@Stevo_the_Kiwi) June 3, 2026

7.