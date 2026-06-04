Politics donald trump january 6

Donald Trump said the January 6th rioters who stormed the Capitol were there out of love and got an awful lot of hate in the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated June 4th, 2026

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January 6, 2021 will forever be one of the saddest days in America’s democracy. Thousands of drunk rednecks stormed the Capitol because the racist orange blob they voted for didn’t win the Presidential election.

What’s worse, the orang blob was the one who incited the whole thing.

Which makes this recent Donald Trump take on the event a little disingenuous.

Here Trump framing that dark day in the nation’s history as a virtual Woodstock.

Nobody who saw what happened, and followed the repercussions, saw it the same way in the replies.

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