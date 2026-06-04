Marco Rubio avoided answering a question about the 2020 election in the most embarrassing way possible – 15 clap backs that fit just right

Politics donald trump Marco rubio shoes

Yes, Marco Rubio has been caught in far more damning lies before, but this one is too stupidly delightful to pass up.

Remember those ill-fitting shoes Donald Trump forced all of his supporters to wear?

Well clearly Rubio does, because he recalled them with a swiftness that can only possibly come from a traumatic experience.

Here is Rubio trying to wiggle out of whether or not he trusts the 2020 election results when he stumble face-first into this self-own for the ages.

JACOBS: I have one last question for you. Who won the 2020 presidential election? MARCO RUBIO: I’m not here to answer about 2020 JACOBS: It seems like you have an issue admitting facts, just like you couldn’t admit the shoes the president bought you were too big RUBIO: The… pic.twitter.com/TR2BzonGKA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2026

The speed with which he brings up the shoes by brand name and defends their fit answers the question just fine for everyone following along at home.

The replies had a field day with the Secretary’s insecure defense of his footwear.

1.

These are the comically oversized shoes Rubio says “fit fine.” https://t.co/izfYkhYec4 pic.twitter.com/kV702t4ZV1 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 3, 2026

2.

What a coward — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 3, 2026

3.

Two of my favorite German words are schadenfreude (“pleasure in the misfortune of others”) and fremdscham (“vicarious embarrassment”). If you combined them, you’d have a word to say “I’m embarrassed for you right now, but I’m loving every minute of it.” https://t.co/HPfGy61MUu — Jonathan ‘Boo and Vote’ Cohn (@JonathanCohn) June 3, 2026

4.

She was just seconds away from pointing toward Rubio’s shoes and doing that “WHAT ARE THOSE???!!” thing. https://t.co/YC9tgkP7Md — Charles T (@ChuckyT3) June 3, 2026

5.

Its a circus because you made it one. You can’t admit Trump lost the 2020 election you lying sack of shit. https://t.co/BrgZMHsVyw — Pushing The Limits With Brian Shapiro (@TheBrianShapiro) June 3, 2026

6.

Secretary Rubio joins the list of Trump administration officials dodging the 2020 election question https://t.co/2WfEhCJism — Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) June 3, 2026

7.