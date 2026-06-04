Politics donald trump Marco rubio shoes

Marco Rubio avoided answering a question about the 2020 election in the most embarrassing way possible – 15 clap backs that fit just right

Saul Hutson. Updated June 4th, 2026

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Yes, Marco Rubio has been caught in far more damning lies before, but this one is too stupidly delightful to pass up.

Remember those ill-fitting shoes Donald Trump forced all of his supporters to wear?

Well clearly Rubio does, because he recalled them with a swiftness that can only possibly come from a traumatic experience.

Here is Rubio trying to wiggle out of whether or not he trusts the 2020 election results when he stumble face-first into this self-own for the ages.

The speed with which he brings up the shoes by brand name and defends their fit answers the question just fine for everyone following along at home.

The replies had a field day with the Secretary’s insecure defense of his footwear.

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