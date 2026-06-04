Videos Pride

This bigot’s attempt to troll shop staff who dare to support Pride magnificently blew up in his face and should be made available on prescription

Poke Reporter. Updated June 4th, 2026

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It’s Pride month, which means it must also be the month in which bigots everywhere get even hotter under the collar than they normally do about other people wanting to live their lives the way they want to.

Which brings us nicely to this idiot who took his phone along to an American store to trolls staff who dare to have anything to do with Pride, and it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely the way they hoped it would.

We’re pretty sure it’s not the first time we’ve watched it but it’s just gone viral again – wildly viral – over on Twitter and it will never be anything less than supremely satisfying.

And these people surely said it best.

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Source @beyoncegarden