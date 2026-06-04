This bigot’s attempt to troll shop staff who dare to support Pride magnificently blew up in his face and should be made available on prescription

Videos Pride

It’s Pride month, which means it must also be the month in which bigots everywhere get even hotter under the collar than they normally do about other people wanting to live their lives the way they want to.

Which brings us nicely to this idiot who took his phone along to an American store to trolls staff who dare to have anything to do with Pride, and it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely the way they hoped it would.

We’re pretty sure it’s not the first time we’ve watched it but it’s just gone viral again – wildly viral – over on Twitter and it will never be anything less than supremely satisfying.

the way no one gaf about his hatred has me in tears LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/1ql62dMcgS — (@beyoncegarden) June 3, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

“I’m going to buy it and burn it” Financially supporting the satanic agenda? Not very anti-woke of you https://t.co/NiZBSa5g2n — DreamLeaf (@DreamLeaf5) June 3, 2026

2.

“ive done this 1000 times”. oh hes obsessed with gays — Jake Hall (@jakesversion) June 3, 2026

3.

I am kinda obsessed with her https://t.co/sMkmlfVbf1 — Lasagna Del Rey️‍ (@jennmint) June 4, 2026

4.

“i’m buying and then burning it” homophobes are dumb asf — LUKEGGNX (@lukeggnx) June 3, 2026

5.

I hope this diva is doing well https://t.co/WIZqOidamD — bradley ꕤ (@bradleyberdecia) June 3, 2026

6.

LIKE THIS DIVA DID NOT GAF DJDJDIS LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/T51IODwctn — (@beyoncegarden) June 3, 2026

7.

They talk about indoctrination while trying to indoctrinate others into their hatred. I hope this dude is trespassed from all stores so that he can’t continue to harass and bother customers. https://t.co/ncAJqS7oaj — Matt (@6amerBr0) June 3, 2026

Source @beyoncegarden