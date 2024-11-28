Politics conspiracy theorists

A right-wing journalist uncovered links between Tony Blair and Alistair Campbell, and got owned into next year

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 28th, 2024

Right-leaning freelance journalist Charlotte Gill has been a very busy woman.

The former GB News contributor, who has written for the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Spectator, amongst others, is probably best known for the Daily Sceptic article in which she’d failed to spot that Shaun Bailey MP and Shaun Bailey the former London Mayoral candidate were two different people.

Easily done. You may also remember her as the journalist whose defence of Boris Johnson revealed a gap in her political knowledge.

The hounding of Boris Johnson is ugly, ugly stuff. He could eat a sandwich and Remainers would probably find a picture of Mussolini eating a sandwich to make a comparison. Many voters can see through this slippery behaviour and will vote for him as payback come election

Heaven forbid the press should hound someone for eating a sandwich.

While investigating the support for Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill – also known as the Assisted Dying Bill – she went full Woodward and Bernstein, but rather than uncovering a new Watergate, she uncovered links between – wait for it – Tony Blair and Alastair Campbell.

The links I’ve found are between: Alastair Campbell Tony Blair Sadiq Khan Global Carol Vorderman, James O’Brien, The News Agents (publicity wings) Led by Donkeys, Greenpeace, WWF UN, US Embassy in London Parliament (a group of MPs. More soon).

The conspiracy went deeper.

Also The Rest is History, Gary Lineker and Hugh Grant start to come into things, but not everything (eg Grant isn’t a Greenpeace acolyte. Press reform is his bag which some of the Shill Army promote).

We expect The Rest is History’s Dominic Sandbrook, who has written for many of the same publications as Ms. Gill, will be surprised to find himself filed under the ‘Leftist shill’ umbrella of this particular conspiracy theory.

We can only wonder whether she realises Dominic’s fellow podcaster Tom Holland isn’t dividing his time between recording The Rest is History and filming Spider-Man.

While it’s true that the Press Awards Committee may not yet have spotted her exposé, other reactions to it haven’t exactly been gasps of admiration.

