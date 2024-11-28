A right-wing journalist uncovered links between Tony Blair and Alistair Campbell, and got owned into next year

Politics conspiracy theorists

Right-leaning freelance journalist Charlotte Gill has been a very busy woman.

The former GB News contributor, who has written for the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Spectator, amongst others, is probably best known for the Daily Sceptic article in which she’d failed to spot that Shaun Bailey MP and Shaun Bailey the former London Mayoral candidate were two different people.

Hi Charlotte! I thought you'd want to know that you've written an entire article for @LD_Sceptics based on an error. Shaun Bailey the Mayoral Candidate and Shaun Bailey the ex-MP are not the same guy.@Toadmeister – you might want to double-check Charlotte's work in future. https://t.co/gTJn54EIrU pic.twitter.com/rmqto3oUvd — same handle on BlueSky (@GregoryDavisHNH) September 17, 2024

Easily done. You may also remember her as the journalist whose defence of Boris Johnson revealed a gap in her political knowledge.

Heaven forbid the press should hound someone for eating a sandwich.

While investigating the support for Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill – also known as the Assisted Dying Bill – she went full Woodward and Bernstein, but rather than uncovering a new Watergate, she uncovered links between – wait for it – Tony Blair and Alastair Campbell.

The conspiracy went deeper.

We expect The Rest is History’s Dominic Sandbrook, who has written for many of the same publications as Ms. Gill, will be surprised to find himself filed under the ‘Leftist shill’ umbrella of this particular conspiracy theory.

We can only wonder whether she realises Dominic’s fellow podcaster Tom Holland isn’t dividing his time between recording The Rest is History and filming Spider-Man.

While it’s true that the Press Awards Committee may not yet have spotted her exposé, other reactions to it haven’t exactly been gasps of admiration.

1.

Charlotte Gill has established a link between Tony Blair and Alastair Campbell. Important work… hey no laughing at the back pic.twitter.com/j5pR3e1YKn — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 27, 2024

2.

You've found a link between Alastair Campbell & Tony Blair? Alright there Columbo https://t.co/J2hfYuu3Em — KatieCurtis (@KatieCurtis) November 26, 2024

3.

Its……. ….not exactly Wagatha Christie… https://t.co/7C7wfwbGpx — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 27, 2024

4.

Miss Marple here has cracked the big omertà. https://t.co/0itMWzKYUz — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) November 27, 2024

5.

The photo the mainstream don't want you to see. https://t.co/CTBMpshhnb pic.twitter.com/A5w8sIpOyg — Ceri (@Ceri221) November 27, 2024

6.

Enjoying that Charlotte Gill appears to have found links between “Alistair Campbell, Tony Blair, Sadiq Khan” and “Parliament (a group of MPs. More soon)”. Whatever could it be pic.twitter.com/kPr9CUtMud — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) November 27, 2024

7.

The links I've found are between: Father Ted Crilly

Father Dougal McGuire

Father Jack Hackett

Mrs Doyle https://t.co/SmLLc4tIUI — Darlo Walrus (@HartyDFC) November 27, 2024

8.

Links between Alastair Campbell and Tony Blair, surely not? pic.twitter.com/xJvcUnkSmb — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) November 27, 2024

9.

You're telling us that people in the Labour party are connected in some mysterious way? Incredible work Charlotte, keep,it coming. Genuinely can't tell if this is satire lol — Sir flamingobreeze MBE PHD (@flamingobreeze) November 25, 2024

10.

Guys, Charlotte Gill managed to read the first paragraph of @campbellclaret's Wikipedia page, and realised that @SadiqKhan is a member of the same political party as Tony Blair. Stop the presses. We have a -gate occurring right now, and Charlotte is breaking news in real-time. https://t.co/MnaE6p9Ljj pic.twitter.com/6nSn8YYD8F — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) November 27, 2024

11.