Sceptic overlord Toby Young said changing temperatures in Greenland ‘dealt another blow to climate alarm’ and this was the only response you need

Toby Young – you remember – is sceptical about many things, and one of the things he is most sceptical about is the developing climate crisis that should concern us all (not Toby Young, though).

And he went on Twitter to use this particular study to deal, what he said, was ‘another blow to the climate alarm narrative’.

Surface temperatures across Greenland have been cooling for around 20 years, a group of Thai scientists has found, delivering another blow to the climate alarm narrative, says Chris Morrison. https://t.co/fEsyksegH2 — Toby Young (@toadmeister) November 26, 2024

And this response, well, quite a few responses TBH, but all very much on the same theme, was surely the only one you need.

1.

Group of Thai scientists have found the climate is changing, admits Toby Young. https://t.co/DvtRybo2K7 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) November 26, 2024

2.

Man who claims there’s no such thing as climate change, uses climate change to justify his claim. pic.twitter.com/3XAF7EBB3l — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) November 27, 2024

3.

Hmmm… right…. So if climate change is a hoax, what’s causing the climate to change? https://t.co/8oWIQtbKB7 — charlie higson (@monstroso) November 26, 2024

4.

My mate Dave's a scientist and he said it's perfectly safe to put your hand inside a toaster when you're using it which is another blow to the "hot things burn" narrative — James E (@jimmy1shoe) November 26, 2024

5.

Hang on, so just be clear, you agree that the climate is changing? — KILL, THE ICON! (@KILLTHEICON) November 26, 2024

6.

Mate. If Greenland is cooling for the last 20 years, that means the climate of Greenland is changing… pic.twitter.com/7KyYhZKnZz — Allan Pringle (@WhoTookMyName7) November 26, 2024

And this.

OMG in one spot in the world the temperature dropped by 0.11 deg C. You really are pathetic — Katy Duke  (@KatyDuke) November 26, 2024

And also this, very much this!

It means the exact opposite.

The ice keeps the land surface warmer. When it melts the surface cools.

That's why the Inuits built igloos, instead of just sleeping outside on the ice!

They probably studied science a bit!! — Amos Parr (@ParrAmos) November 26, 2024

