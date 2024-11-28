The avalanche of Americans not getting this spoof British police account made the whole thing so much funnier

US police sandford police

You might already be familiar with the work of the good people of the @Sandford_Police, the spoof police account named after the force featured in Edgar Wright’s brilliant Hot Fuzz, which is probably on ITV2 tonight.

There is a lot of misinformation out there on the internet DS Mike Hunt advises “Please do your research, look at bios/profiles, verify information & don’t just blindly think what you’re reading is true” Together we can beat the scammers & those intent on misleading others! — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) November 26, 2024

It’s very funny in its own right, of course, but the number of people who don’t realise it’s a spoof makes it so much funnier.

And in this particular case it was an avalanche of Americans not getting it, and it took it to a whole new level.

It all started after @Sandford_Police warned people not to share this particular image of Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves which you really don’t need to see (so we’ve blurred that bit out).

And it went so viral it came to the attention of no end of Americans who it’s fair to say weren’t happy, not happy at all.

And it was nothing short of brilliant (they’re probably not all Americans, TBF. Just most of them).

1.

And this right here is an example of why us Americans will never give up our many, many guns. — Shyannpepper (@shyannpepper1) November 27, 2024

2.

3.

I liked and reposted it. I don’t even know what I’m looking at. I just did it because I can. I’ll save you some time. I live in the United States where you can post stuff like this and you don’t have to worry about the thought police coming to check in on you. Cheers! — Patrick Dixon (@PatrickJ0779) November 27, 2024

4.

North Carolina anxiously awaits your arrival! pic.twitter.com/Pvpynhqvwd — P. Clodius ✝ (@clodius2471) November 27, 2024

5.

I’m an American! Liked and reposted — OldCoin1776 (@MHarriman55428) November 26, 2024

6.