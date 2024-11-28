US police sandford police

The avalanche of Americans not getting this spoof British police account made the whole thing so much funnier

John Plunkett. Updated November 28th, 2024

You might already be familiar with the work of the good people of the @Sandford_Police, the spoof police account named after the force featured in Edgar Wright’s brilliant Hot Fuzz, which is probably on ITV2 tonight.

It’s very funny in its own right, of course, but the number of people who don’t realise it’s a spoof makes it so much funnier.

And in this particular case it was an avalanche of Americans not getting it, and it took it to a whole new level.

It all started after @Sandford_Police warned people not to share this particular image of Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves which you really don’t need to see (so we’ve blurred that bit out).

And it went so viral it came to the attention of no end of Americans who it’s fair to say weren’t happy, not happy at all.

And it was nothing short of brilliant (they’re probably not all Americans, TBF. Just most of them).

