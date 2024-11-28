The twist in the tale of this couple struggling to have children is a next-level jaw-dropper

Weird World relationship advice sex

Fair play and all that, we are probably guilty of over-using the phrase next-level, and also the phrase jaw-dropper.

So to put them both in the same headline feels OTT, frankly. And yet if ever the two deserved to go together, it’s surely this.

It’s a tale from Slate magazine from a couple who were struggling to have children, sent to its ‘How To Do It’ sex advice column, shared by @Ryan_Gasoline over on Twitter.

How to do it pic.twitter.com/QWdOYu2Veh — Ryan Gasoline (@Ryan_Gasoline) November 27, 2024

And here it is in full (wait for it, seriously).

So that’s how to do it!

My prior is that 80% of advice column writers-in are just straight up fake or bait. This one seems somehow too absurd to even be fake, so… who knows. Definitely good content regardless — Ben (@BenShindel) November 27, 2024

I think in a world of nearly 8 billion humans, this has happened thousands of times at least — Ryan Gasoline (@Ryan_Gasoline) November 27, 2024

I could see that as a twitter post. One that makes me think, "Oh, there are all kinds of people." But why is it an article in Slate? — Kevin (@Terrible_Words) November 27, 2024

It seems you have a higher opinion of slate than I do — Ryan Gasoline (@Ryan_Gasoline) November 27, 2024

Are we gonna act like this is real — Accelerate (@e_acc24) November 27, 2024

I wish I had never encountered this level of cluelessness, but I used to work in tech support. So yeah, it could easily be real — Ryan Gasoline (@Ryan_Gasoline) November 27, 2024

Full disclosure, it wasn’t the end of the question (and thank goodness for that).

What was the question hahahaha — Heather Kirkpatrick (@hekirkpa) November 27, 2024

The person says that since removing the condom, he now suffers from erectile dysfunction, and he wants to know what to do about it. Response is, take meds. I'd love to know what country this person is supposedly from. Some are quite sexually repressed, so many this is legit — Ryan Gasoline (@Ryan_Gasoline) November 27, 2024

But still!

And let’s hope they found a solution to their problem. Good luck, people!

Immaculate last word to this person.

Maybe keep wearing the condom man — The Bag Hunter (@fute_nukem) November 27, 2024

