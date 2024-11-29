Politics nigel farage

Watch Nigel Farage spit his dummy out and boast about his TikTok follow count rather than answer a question

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 29th, 2024

Reform UK MP James Murdock‘s past has been haunting his party, ever since it became known that the South Basildon and East Thurrock representative has a conviction for a vicious assault on his girlfriend when he was 19.

The thorny question of whether he’s a fit and proper person to be in Parliament has risen more than once, with Reform UK brushing away questions about what they knew, and when.

At Thursday’s Reform press conference, which saw Dame Andrea Jenkyns announced as the least shocking defector from the Tories in the history of the Tories, Sky News asked Nigel Farage about the party’s new vetting processes. Here’s how that went.

“Do you think James Murdock would not go through this new vetting system?”

“You can have your fun at Sky News. We’ve got a hundred thousand members. I’ve got a million followers on TikTok. Dame Andrea Jenkyns has just joined us. She’s our candidate for Greater Lincolnshire.

You’ve had your fun. I’m off for lunch. Thank you.”

Foolish of Sky News to have forgotten that the integrity of MPs isn’t important when weighed against the mitigating factor of a million followers on TikTok.

Let’s take a look at some reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

This is probably the bottom line.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage held a Christmas card competition and this magnificent edit is the funniest thing you’ll watch today

Source Sky News Image Screengrab