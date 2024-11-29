Watch Nigel Farage spit his dummy out and boast about his TikTok follow count rather than answer a question

Politics nigel farage

Reform UK MP James Murdock‘s past has been haunting his party, ever since it became known that the South Basildon and East Thurrock representative has a conviction for a vicious assault on his girlfriend when he was 19.

The thorny question of whether he’s a fit and proper person to be in Parliament has risen more than once, with Reform UK brushing away questions about what they knew, and when.

At Thursday’s Reform press conference, which saw Dame Andrea Jenkyns announced as the least shocking defector from the Tories in the history of the Tories, Sky News asked Nigel Farage about the party’s new vetting processes. Here’s how that went.

"He wasn't vetted." Nigel Farage was asked about one of his MPs James McMurdock, who it's emerged was jailed 18 years ago, having not disclosed it during the election.https://t.co/3PxBwJmRbZ Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/TfUsc6V5ZH — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 28, 2024

“Do you think James Murdock would not go through this new vetting system?” “You can have your fun at Sky News. We’ve got a hundred thousand members. I’ve got a million followers on TikTok. Dame Andrea Jenkyns has just joined us. She’s our candidate for Greater Lincolnshire. You’ve had your fun. I’m off for lunch. Thank you.”

Foolish of Sky News to have forgotten that the integrity of MPs isn’t important when weighed against the mitigating factor of a million followers on TikTok.

Let’s take a look at some reactions.

1.

Nigel Farage hates being questioned.pic.twitter.com/ZHXbIqg5wq — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 28, 2024

2.

A question raised its ugly head,

And brave sir Nigel turned and fled,

At the first sign of some scrutiny

He's terrified of mutiny,

So he turned upon his jackboot feet,

As the candidate his wife did beat,

Brave brave brave brave Sir Nigel. https://t.co/7Jr0ZPZQIs pic.twitter.com/tHe7a22VtX — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 28, 2024

3.

He’s actually terrible with the media when he’s held to account on serious issues, proper throws his toys out the pram — James (@jdtlgr) November 28, 2024

4.

Apparently, having a million followers on TikTok means not having to answer as party leader, about one of your MPs' record for violent assault that he failed to disclose, and was then dishonest about. But we should definitely trust Nige about vetting people going forward. ~AA https://t.co/jcwL6rVw1D — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 28, 2024

5.

Farage was major shareholder of Reform when McMurdock was selected as a MP candidate. Farage can’t just blame others and walk away, he’s the Party leader. — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) November 28, 2024

6.

He acts like a 4 year old — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) November 28, 2024

7.

8.

He's a delicate little flower, isn't he. — Jamie Hogarth. (@jamiehogarth) November 28, 2024

9.

Wtf does his TikTok following have to do with the price of chips? — Secret Vixen (Rebecca) (@SecretVixen76) November 28, 2024

10.

But but but strict vetting process pic.twitter.com/5aZR25GORA — Satan (@SpeakingSatan) November 28, 2024

11.

Typical,the cowardly grifter runs away. — Janette Strachan (@BraidseaQuine) November 28, 2024

12.

‘i’ve got a million followers on tiktok’ might go down as one of the funniest and most irrelevant quotes of all time — Patrick Mc (@PatrickMc01) November 28, 2024

13.

It’s never his fault same with Brexit when he told all those lies to get people to vote it’s never his fault apparently he doesn’t know anything — CHIN0 (@TheAmorimAura) November 28, 2024

14.

He's shitting himself that his 5mps could end up being 4. By election incoming. — Lou to my friends. the far right (@LouiseScot51918) November 28, 2024

15.

Livestream: Nigel Farage is challenged in a TV interview. pic.twitter.com/RS7U9w9j4a — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) November 28, 2024

16.

The petulant prat that runs and hides from any scrutiny by playing the victim and deflecting.. If there was no vetting why had the Reform line been that they were fully aware of his past…….. — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 28, 2024

This is probably the bottom line.

So basically reform don’t vet candidates and Farage doesn’t care — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) November 28, 2024

