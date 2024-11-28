Videos christmas nigel farage

Nigel Farage held a Christmas card competition and this magnificent edit is the funniest thing you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated November 28th, 2024

Nigel Farage used some of his spare time between trips to the US to hold a Christmas card competition for children in his Clacton constituency.

The Reform UK leader naturally shared the results on Twitter and it was just as unctuous as you’d imagine (Farage, not the cards).

And we mention it because of this particular take on the whole thing by the estimable Moog – @a_toots on Twitter – which really did make our day so much better.

Truly a winter wonderland.

To conclude …

Source @a_toots @Nigel_Farage