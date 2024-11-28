Nigel Farage held a Christmas card competition and this magnificent edit is the funniest thing you’ll watch today

Videos christmas nigel farage

Nigel Farage used some of his spare time between trips to the US to hold a Christmas card competition for children in his Clacton constituency.

The Reform UK leader naturally shared the results on Twitter and it was just as unctuous as you’d imagine (Farage, not the cards).

And we mention it because of this particular take on the whole thing by the estimable Moog – @a_toots on Twitter – which really did make our day so much better.

Wonderful creativity from the kids at Christmas! pic.twitter.com/HFPsIffBCp — Moog (@a_toots) November 27, 2024

Truly a winter wonderland.

Crying!!! I absolutely LOVE this!!!! Superb!!! — Jim Nauseum (@jim_nauseum) November 27, 2024

Omg I’m pissing myself..that’s brilliant — Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (@CGM616044223509) November 27, 2024

It’s spot on because, like Santa, NF is a mythical figure to the people of Clacton that no one ever sees — Tom Quinn (@TomTheProducer1) November 27, 2024

To conclude …

I hope whoever made this has a very happy Christmas https://t.co/7ZaU2IpAr2 — Alison Vernon-Smith (@alisvernonsmith) November 28, 2024

