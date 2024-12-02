Gregg Wallace and the men so very keen on supporting him sent this Ellie Taylor Mash Report clip viral again and it will never get old

Celebrity Gregg Wallace mash report masterchef

The Gregg Wallace story shows no sign of going away yet and quite right too. We’ve never hit refresh on his Instagram page before with quite such enthusiasm (full disclosure – we’ve never hit refresh on his Instagram page before).

We’ve rounded up a whole bunch of his responses to the (not currently) MasterChef presenter’s defence that it was ‘middle aged women of a certain age’ who were responsible for the shitshow he now finds himself in.

And we mention it again because Wallace and the not insignificant number of me so very keen on supporting him sent this classic Mash Report clip featuring Ellie Taylor viral.

Will never get old (more’s the pity).

This just about sums it up https://t.co/SPSw7Uj4wK — Adapt Law (@AdaptLaw) December 2, 2024

I think she is talking to @GreggAWallace — Charlie Fox (@backgammon70) December 1, 2024

One of my favourite clips ever! https://t.co/KXi0OdOlmO — Susannah Hickling (@susannahmh) December 1, 2024

Wallace made the comments about ‘middle class women of a certain age’ in a statement he posted on Instagram. His lawyers have denied that he engages in sexually harassing behaviour.

You can find the Daily Mash here and follow Ellie Taylor here.

