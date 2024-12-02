Gregg Wallace’s take on How to Win Friends and Influence People went for ‘middle-class women of a certain age’, and the internet grabbed the popcorn

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

You can’t have missed the news that a series of allegations of inappropriate behaviour have led to MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace stepping back from that role, pending the results of an investigation.

In what experts are describing in technical terms as ‘a sh*tshow’ Greggg has laid his woes at the feet of ‘middle-class women of a certain age’, despite reports that the allegations come from 13 women across a wide age-range, referencing five different shows.

Here’s the statement he posted on Instagram.

Thoughts and prayers are with Gregggg Wallace’s PR team at this difficult time.

Here’s how Bluesky users responded.

Maybe because middle class women of a certain age are in a position to call out this shit without fear of losing a salary they need. And can do it on behalf of young women starting out in their careers who are just as sick of this shit but can’t say anything because they need to earn a living. [image or embed] — Angela Barnes (@angelabarnes.bsky.social) December 1, 2024 at 11:02 AM

If only Gregg Wallace had judged his statement as if it were plate of food, “It certainly packs a punch but unfortunately…it’s a bit rich and it leaves a bad taste.” [image or embed] — sangitamyska.bsky.social (@sangitamyska.bsky.social) December 1, 2024 at 2:30 PM

We're a news cycle away from Gregg Wallace being baptised in the Thames by Russell Brand aren't we? — Debora Robertson (@lickedspoon.bsky.social) December 1, 2024 at 10:02 AM

