This ‘past Conservative voter’ isn’t happy with the RNLI rescuing stricken boats trying to cross the Channel and of all the A++ responses this one said it best

The good people of the RNLI took to Twitter to share a few of the facts behind their amazing work, including their efforts to save people on stricken boats trying to cross the English Channel.

The facts behind our work in the Channel. In 2024, our crews launched 114 times to Channel crossings – that's just 1.2% of our total launches. Our core purpose is to save lives at sea. Anyone can drown, but no one should. pic.twitter.com/DZJqEg8U9B — RNLI (@RNLI) July 29, 2025

But the fact this work accounts for so little of what it does wasn’t enough to convince ‘past Conservative voter’ (we’re guessing he hasn’t defected to Labour) Adrian to continue donating.

I’m a scuba diver and have always supported RNLI, even leaving a bequest in my will. No longer I’m afraid. I understand your mantra of saving lives at sea, but traffickers are using your willingness as a sales pitch to sell their revolting services.

A real shame. — Adrian Hopkins (@AdrianJHopkins) July 29, 2025

The RNLI took the time to respond by saying this.

It's a real shame our volunteer crews have lost your support, but they're not committing crimes. They are lifesavers. We’re tasked by the government (HM Coastguard) to assist those in trouble in the water. Anyone can drown, but no one should. — RNLI (@RNLI) July 29, 2025

And they weren’t the only ones to reply, with lots of totally on-point responses.

You ok if they don’t rescue you if you get in trouble diving then? Will you phone someone?They will though because they rescue without grace or favour. I watch them go out in terrible weather. They have families too and they risk their lives. We are all human — TerriWin. No Pasaran (@terriwin) July 29, 2025

Adrian, RNLI volunteers would risk their own lives to save yours in a heartbeat, if you were in peril, whatever you think. Saving lives at sea isn't a "mantra", it's a duty. — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) July 29, 2025

And yet, despite your bigotry, if you ever get into trouble on one of your scuba dives, they will try to rescue you. That's what they do. — Coops (@Coops19891) July 29, 2025

So basically you’re upset that they save all lives, not just the lives of people you consider worthy of saving. — Jenny (@PnkThrnRambles) July 29, 2025

But surely no-one said it better than this.

This is a bit of a shame, but not to worry, Adrian. I do believe in the so called “mantra” (it’s a mission) of saving lives at sea, regardless of who it is, so I’ve donated £50 on your behalf to @RNLI. https://t.co/AuV1clUcLq pic.twitter.com/EtiiAzXb8a — The Bear (@BearlyPolitics) July 29, 2025

Bravo, @BearlyPolitics.

Not everyone appreciated it.

Imagine donating to make your own taxes go up and up . Special kind of mental disorder . — lodan (@lodan93213) July 29, 2025

And it just got better and better.

I’ve just donated another £20. I’ve set aside £100 today to give to people who save lives, because quite honestly, I’d rather spend my money on decency than on despair. https://t.co/mXjebJ1gVF pic.twitter.com/sZoFym4p3X — The Bear (@BearlyPolitics) July 29, 2025

To conclude …

Well done @AdrianJHopkins, with comments like this, you ensure increased donations to the magnificent RNLI. Congratulations on your fund-raising status. — Rod Andrews (@rod21198) July 29, 2025

And also.

It hasn't cost Adrian anything so I doubt he gives a fuck about how you spend your money. — The Hanged Man (@TheHangedMan18) July 29, 2025

Oh I know. It’s more that I give a fuck about how I spend my money – which is why I’d rather it go towards saving lives than indulging performative cruelty. https://t.co/RpWUwkdinx — The Bear (@BearlyPolitics) July 29, 2025

Donate to the RNLI here!

