Politics comebacks

This ‘past Conservative voter’ isn’t happy with the RNLI rescuing stricken boats trying to cross the Channel and of all the A++ responses this one said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated July 30th, 2025

The good people of the RNLI took to Twitter to share a few of the facts behind their amazing work, including their efforts to save people on stricken boats trying to cross the English Channel.

But the fact this work accounts for so little of what it does wasn’t enough to convince ‘past Conservative voter’ (we’re guessing he hasn’t defected to Labour) Adrian to continue donating.

The RNLI took the time to respond by saying this.

And they weren’t the only ones to reply, with lots of totally on-point responses.

But surely no-one said it better than this.

Bravo, @BearlyPolitics.

Not everyone appreciated it.

And it just got better and better.

To conclude …

And also.

Donate to the RNLI here!

READ MORE

Nigel Farage was asked what his policy proposals would mean for Trump and that fizzing sound you can hear is his brain short-circuiting