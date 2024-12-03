17 favourite and totally on-point things people are saying about Gregg Wallace right now

Celebrity Gregg Wallace masterchef

We take a break from hitting ‘refresh’ on Gregg Wallace’s Instagram page to bring you all our favourite things people are saying about the sometime presenter of BBC1’s MasterChef after his hasty reverse ferret on Monday.

You’ll remember Wallace doubled down in spectacular style with his broadside at ‘middle class women of a certain age’ only to apologise (of a sort) 24 hours later ‘for any offence caused’.

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has apologised for suggesting allegations against him were coming from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, but he didn’t directly address the original allegations. pic.twitter.com/zHqpKk3iPK — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 2, 2024

He was back on BBC1 on Monday night in a previously recorded episode which the corporation declined to pull from the schedules, but the BBC has pulled the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas specials after Melanie Sykes was the latest celebrity to complain about him.

And here’s exactly what people are saying about Wallace right now.

1.

“I wasn’t in a good head space when I posted it. I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it,” said Gregg Wallace. It’s all me, me, me with, Gregg. Cry me a tiny little river https://t.co/KaH7gL19tx — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) December 2, 2024

2.

They should show MasterChef but dub Greg Wallace’s voice like they did with Gerry Adams. — Ben Ramanauskas (@BenRamanauskas) December 2, 2024

3.

I apologise for calling all the people who complained ‘middle-class women of a certain age’. I’d been under a huge amount of stress, the harvester breakfast I ate was cold, I had to look after the autistic child I never wanted and my battalion was defeated in Total War Saga! — Greggg Wallace (@GreggggWallace) December 2, 2024

4.

The Gregg Wallace Song pic.twitter.com/9i6eol0Yb9 — Sam Avery (@sam__avery) December 2, 2024

5.

MasterChef should just blur Gregg Wallace’s face. God I’d laugh myself inside out — cants (@cantseyy) December 2, 2024

6.

There’s going to be a show at next year’s Edinburgh Fringe called “A handful of middle-class women of a certain age” isn’t there? — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 2, 2024

7.

“..and just as I was about to apologise profusely, the huge amount of stress I was under made me slag off middle class women of a certain age…” pic.twitter.com/U2PD4vnlfb — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 2, 2024

8.

“I am sorry if anyone was offended by my statement on middle-class women of a certain age and am happy to clarify that rough young totty can be just as bad” — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) December 2, 2024

9.