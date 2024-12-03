Greg James’ ‘revenge’ for Vernon Kay’s rebuke over a messy studio was an absolute gas

Entertainment Greg James pranks

Radio 2 listeners may recently have caught Vernon Kay rebuking Radio 1’s Greg James, accusing his team of messing up the studio.

To make sure he wouldn’t be on the sharp end of Mr. Kay’s irritation again, Greg very professionally took the time to do a sweep of the studio to check that nothing was out of place.

Here’s how that went.

In case you didn’t catch that finishing touch, it was a fart. We’re shocked! Shocked, we tell you. Naah! Just kidding.

Here’s how TikTok users responded.

1.

I’m almost 30 years old, I shouldn’t be laughing so hard at a fart.

Leah

2.

When you said you left a present, I knew exactly what you meant!

Chris Atterbury

3.

Thats exactly what i was hoping it would be.

Clips

4.

I literally just laughed out loud. Literally.

LukeCInAHGV

5.

Did anyone else’s mind go to The Office when Michael found a ‘present’ in his office?

cluurrrrr

6.

I was listening to radio 2 when u did this u did distract her.

WillyFergus

7.

The drama! The crossover!

Motters

8.

Was not prepared for the end.

KING SPICEY

9.

Greg, please. I’m eating.

Claire

10.

Pmsl Yeeeees Greg, lol love it, I’m 50 and the fart drop at the end is class.

Raymond CPFC Spickett

11.

Dutch ovening vernon Kay is a power move.

CalSilvaPW

Jedward entered the chat – literally.

Good luck with it.

Iain Warr had a mischievous suggestion.

I’d be so tempted to just “check the studio is tidy” as Vernon is actually on air!!

You never know – it might do wonders for his listening figures.

