Greg James is plotting a cracking revenge after this royal burn from Prince William

For World Mental Health Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared on Going Home With Vick and Jordan, chatting to Radio 1 presenters Jordan North and Vick Hope.

During the interview, their colleague Greg James was on the receiving end of a royal burn.

‘So I can definitely say with great purpose that Greg James is an average DJ and Jordan and Vick are the future.’ ‘When I listened to it, my initial reaction was, “Alright, calm down baldy!”, but you can’t say that in retaliation so I would never say that on the radio – but yeah, weird one.’

Greg added, on Instagram –

Where’s good to bulk buy eggs?

Wonder what the signal will be like when he’s broadcasting from the Tower of London.

The comments were split between Team Greg and Team Wales, and included this funny dig from Jedward.

A humbling moment maybe someday you’ll get the seal of approval.

Here’s a look at a few more.

Go off future king.

edcumming

A flex.

pandorasykes

Do you get one of those Crown insignias now like fairy liquid or Cadbury chocolate?

wxrhead

Guess this is how civil wars start.

jpshaddock

How much did Jordan pay him to say that . lol , common knowledge Greg is elite !

Em1019k1

Forget eggs, you need some gravy to go with that roast.

caroline.rosemary

We all know they’ve only said that because Vick and Jordan were the ones interviewing.

zosephh

You are in the inner circle of the Royal family if they tease you

lovely_tracey_beatrice

That’s next summer’s big R1 challenge sorted then – whoever can egg Will’s house without getting taken to tower bridge wins

a_zebra_did

Follow him and cling-film wrap his entire car shut next time he nips out to Aldi.

oloughf

There was also a PS from the account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, apparently written by William.

We love you really Greg! W

Incidentally, the Prince’s dig at Greg wasn’t the most eyebrow-raising part of the interview with Jordan and Vick. It was definitely this.

via GIPHY

