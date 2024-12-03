Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage took time out of his busy schedule to rant about left-wing milk – 17 responses that were the cream of the crop

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 3rd, 2024

In an effort to appeal to the same kind of people who would turn up to smoke outside a pub in protest at a law that hasn’t happened, Nigel Farage has been taking a pop at that hotbed of radical left-wing ideology – skimmed milk.

ReformDaily shared his TikTok post to Twitter/X.

If any dairy product belongs in the culture wars, it should really be yoghurt. Pending an all-out assault on Skyr*, let’s see what people thought of his hot take.
*other yoghurts are available

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2