Nigel Farage took time out of his busy schedule to rant about left-wing milk – 17 responses that were the cream of the crop

In an effort to appeal to the same kind of people who would turn up to smoke outside a pub in protest at a law that hasn’t happened, Nigel Farage has been taking a pop at that hotbed of radical left-wing ideology – skimmed milk.

ReformDaily shared his TikTok post to Twitter/X.

A smart hotel, but Nigel Farage says, “I just want some milk!” What’s wrong with that?! Even the simplest things matter. Reform UK will keep it real! #ReformUK #Farage #MilkGate #SaveBritain pic.twitter.com/8zc1Awfmmq — The Reform Daily (@ReformDaily_) December 1, 2024

If any dairy product belongs in the culture wars, it should really be yoghurt. Pending an all-out assault on Skyr*, let’s see what people thought of his hot take.

Semi-skimmed milk is "left wing" says Nigel Farage, confirming once and for all what a ridiculous, whinging, out of touch frog-faced bellend he is. pic.twitter.com/L1mChEDFrz — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 2, 2024

When did semi skimmed become part of the culture war? https://t.co/BTGtLUczgz — Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) December 2, 2024

Jesus people being allergic to milk is now left wing is it? What about peanuts? Is it now Reform policy to force people to go into anaphylactic shock in order to not be left wing is it? — Andy Thompson (@mexicola25) December 2, 2024

Does that mean double cream is fascist? — Stephen (@smcginnessuk) December 2, 2024

Why didn't you, very politely, ask for cow's milk ?

Instead of doing a "Clarkson", demanding it by swearing very angrily.

Did the Hotel Manager ask you to leave ? https://t.co/Nz2MM373jn — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) December 2, 2024

Semi-skimmed milk is woke now. https://t.co/6lUJgqva96 — Sooz Kempner FOLLOW ME ON BLUESKY (@SoozUK) December 2, 2024

