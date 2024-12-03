Peter Crouch’s heartfelt Twitter plea took this already good joke to the fabulous next level
It’s been a while since we’ve featured Peter Crouch being funny on Twitter. Not coz he’s not been funny, obviously. And this surely makes up for it.
It’s a fabulous visual gag that was already good …
— Ben️ (@2BJDJ) December 2, 2024
… but the former England footballer turned podcaster and all-round good egg made it great.
Right this goes viral every few months and I have to tell all my family it’s a floodlight
Can we stop this pls https://t.co/jNycGvQ5K5
— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 2, 2024
Boom.
Peter enjoyed the week off he had, when we realised Gary Barlow had a massive son.
— Bairdric (@Bairdric1) December 2, 2024
The family will understand Peter pic.twitter.com/8dcev6EeMQ
— JayRad (@jayrad198900) December 2, 2024
This must be his family tweeting this. I can’t imagine the pain they’re going through right now.
— (@UnitedProp_) December 2, 2024
How does your family believe it’s you when you’re currently with them?
— KHAN’✨ (@khanofkhans11_) December 2, 2024
You gots to admit: it’s a banger still pic.twitter.com/yEJnmhgMim
— _ (@Bigman_Z_) December 2, 2024
To conclude …
Crouchie is hilarious. https://t.co/pSqgh4LeGY
— Fischer (@kingfisch3r) December 3, 2024
Source @petercrouch