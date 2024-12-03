Peter Crouch’s heartfelt Twitter plea took this already good joke to the fabulous next level

Celebrity Peter crouch

It’s been a while since we’ve featured Peter Crouch being funny on Twitter. Not coz he’s not been funny, obviously. And this surely makes up for it.

It’s a fabulous visual gag that was already good …

… but the former England footballer turned podcaster and all-round good egg made it great.

Right this goes viral every few months and I have to tell all my family it’s a floodlight Can we stop this pls https://t.co/jNycGvQ5K5 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 2, 2024

Boom.

Peter enjoyed the week off he had, when we realised Gary Barlow had a massive son. — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) December 2, 2024

The family will understand Peter pic.twitter.com/8dcev6EeMQ — JayRad (@jayrad198900) December 2, 2024

This must be his family tweeting this. I can’t imagine the pain they’re going through right now. — (@UnitedProp_) December 2, 2024

How does your family believe it’s you when you’re currently with them? — KHAN’✨ (@khanofkhans11_) December 2, 2024

You gots to admit: it’s a banger still pic.twitter.com/yEJnmhgMim — _ (@Bigman_Z_) December 2, 2024

To conclude …

READ MORE

The ‘basement guys’ trolling this woman showing off her PhD owned themselves so hard it’s hilarious

Source @petercrouch