The ‘basement guys’ trolling this woman showing off her PhD owned themselves so hard it’s hilarious

Poke Staff. Updated December 2nd, 2024

Congratulations to Dr Ally Louks, who is currently teaching at Cambridge and went on Twitter to proudly show off her hard-earned PhD.

Blooming awesome, congratulations Dr Louks!

Not the sort of thing we typically highlight, of course, but it came to our attention because of the awful lot of men who took the opportunity to troll Dr Louks for the particular topic she studied.

‘Olfactory ethics. The politics of smell in modern and contemporary prose.’

And when we say an awful lot of men, we really do mean awful.

But none of the men trolled harder than this specimen, as highlighted by @Halalcoholism.

Except what none of them seemed to realise – apart form everything else that was wrong with what they were saying – was this.

And surely no-one said it better – in all her various responses, than the good doctor herself, @DrAllyLouks.

