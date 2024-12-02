The ‘basement guys’ trolling this woman showing off her PhD owned themselves so hard it’s hilarious

Life education self-owns university

Congratulations to Dr Ally Louks, who is currently teaching at Cambridge and went on Twitter to proudly show off her hard-earned PhD.

Thrilled to say I passed my viva with no corrections and am officially PhDone. pic.twitter.com/4qwCyFYocX — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) November 27, 2024

Blooming awesome, congratulations Dr Louks!

Not the sort of thing we typically highlight, of course, but it came to our attention because of the awful lot of men who took the opportunity to troll Dr Louks for the particular topic she studied.

‘Olfactory ethics. The politics of smell in modern and contemporary prose.’

And when we say an awful lot of men, we really do mean awful.

The politics of smell? That’s the best you could do? — Aristophanes (@Aristos_Revenge) December 1, 2024

To what extent was your PhD subsidized by taxpayers, and when do you plan demanding that middle-class Americans working trades jobs pay off your student loans? — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) November 30, 2024

Is this a parody? — Dire Wolf Mage (@Cymatics13) November 30, 2024

Thank God someone is doing this critical “research”. What a gift to the world. — Sam (@Samaszewski) November 30, 2024

You would have spent your years better by getting married and having children. — Angelo Plume (@poxesfoxes) November 30, 2024

But none of the men trolled harder than this specimen, as highlighted by @Halalcoholism.

Except what none of them seemed to realise – apart form everything else that was wrong with what they were saying – was this.

Moron twitter doesn’t realises that PhD subjects are supposed to be hyper-niche and specific, you’re not getting a PhD in “books” https://t.co/Fl0tLtUa11 — keewa (@keewa) December 1, 2024

And surely no-one said it better – in all her various responses, than the good doctor herself, @DrAllyLouks.

Since there is some confusion about the nature of my research, here is the abstract for my PhD thesis, which I hope will provide more context for anyone interested in learning more about my work! pic.twitter.com/eN9OsldQ2E — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) November 29, 2024

To be clear, this abstract was written for experts within my discipline and field. It was not written for a lay audience and this is not how I would communicate my ideas to the average person. — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) December 1, 2024

Congratulations! On both the PhD and upsetting the basement guys with this post! — Kyle (@kr3561) December 1, 2024