25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky funny

And so this is Wednesday, and what have you done? Well, we’ve trawled Bluesky for funny posts and put them into a list. How about you?

We hope you enjoy these as much as we did.

can I code fast? no. but can I code well? also no. but does my code work? alas, no — seven ex machina (@sevenrasmussen.com) November 30, 2024 at 9:39 PM

wife: what do you want for christmas me: i want to ride a horse to the middle of the desert and take peyote and scream at god wife: i mean from like target me: ooooh an air fryer — m@thew (@tweetpotato314.bsky.social) November 29, 2024 at 4:04 PM

5 reasons why The Shining is a Christmas movie 1. Snow

2. Red rum

3. Hyperactive kids

4. Big snuggly jumpers

5. Huge family row ending with someone putting an axe through the door. — Balderdash (@balderdash.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 7:43 AM

Nice holy infant you got there. Would be a real shame if someone were to make it…tender and mild — Glenn Moore (@thenewsatglenn.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 9:42 AM

All wine is mulled wine if you think about it long enough. — TechnicallyRon (@technicallyron.bsky.social) November 30, 2024 at 12:55 PM

For sale: baby shoes. So fuckin worn. This baby ran everywhere fast as shit — Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@abbycohenwl.bsky.social) November 30, 2024 at 6:51 AM

waiter: don’t touch the plate it’s very hot *sets plate down in the weirdest place* — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) November 29, 2024 at 11:30 PM

