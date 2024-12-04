25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
And so this is Wednesday, and what have you done? Well, we’ve trawled Bluesky for funny posts and put them into a list. How about you?
We hope you enjoy these as much as we did.
1.
can I code fast? no. but can I code well? also no. but does my code work? alas, no
— seven ex machina (@sevenrasmussen.com) November 30, 2024 at 9:39 PM
2.
wife: what do you want for christmas
me: i want to ride a horse to the middle of the desert and take peyote and scream at god
wife: i mean from like target
me: ooooh an air fryer
— m@thew (@tweetpotato314.bsky.social) November 29, 2024 at 4:04 PM
3.
5 reasons why The Shining is a Christmas movie
1. Snow
2. Red rum
3. Hyperactive kids
4. Big snuggly jumpers
5. Huge family row ending with someone putting an axe through the door.
— Balderdash (@balderdash.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 7:43 AM
4.
congrats to president-elect Britney Spears!
— We Have Always Existed (@transgenderhistory.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 8:27 PM
5.
Nice holy infant you got there. Would be a real shame if someone were to make it…tender and mild
— Glenn Moore (@thenewsatglenn.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 9:42 AM
6.
You’re a stupid, worthless shopping basket holder and you’ll never amount to anything.
— John Self (@john-self.bsky.social) November 29, 2024 at 9:13 AM
7.
— BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 10:21 AM
8.
All wine is mulled wine if you think about it long enough.
— TechnicallyRon (@technicallyron.bsky.social) November 30, 2024 at 12:55 PM
9.
For sale: baby shoes. So fuckin worn. This baby ran everywhere fast as shit
— Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@abbycohenwl.bsky.social) November 30, 2024 at 6:51 AM
10.
waiter: don’t touch the plate it’s very hot *sets plate down in the weirdest place*
— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) November 29, 2024 at 11:30 PM
11.
Just completed my faeces.
12.
[at my funeral]
ventriloquist: please don't judge me, he paid me a lot of money to do this
me: hi everybody!
— cat damon (@cornonthegoblin.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 7:41 PM