Bob Mortimer’s reaction to being asked if he’d had a ‘brat summer’ was wonderfully relatable to the over-30s

Before it all came crashing down, Kamala Harris was riding a wave of early enthusiasm that included being dubbed ‘brat’ by Charli XCX, which may have been the first time many of us had heard the expression – especially (not to go all Gregg Wallace) for those of a certain age.

Happily, it looks like that puts us squarely in the same camp as that wonderful national treasure, Bob Mortimer, who was confronted with the word by Radio 6 Music’s Nick Grimshaw.

We loved his reaction.

We’re glad he had a peaceful summer. Probably spent it fishing with Paul Whitehouse.

I’m 43 and I’ve no idea what that means!

Mike Follows

I’ve only just learnt there’s a radio 6.

theresasnakeinmyboot

Bob Mortimer’s entire life is the absolute embodiment of Brat Summer.

Christy Judge

What the flip does it mean??

Daydreamer

This is so brat of him.

holly

Twitter/X was very much here for Bob’s bemused response, too.

1.

Obsessed with them asking Bob Mortimer about Brat summer in NOVEMBER x pic.twitter.com/vBYikcNANX — Sharon Bitchell-Watts (@comagirlx) November 29, 2024

2.

We don't deserve Bob Mortimer https://t.co/wnykfOCMoP — Tom Montague (@tommontague) November 30, 2024

3.

Probably doing his own dental work or playing Theft and Shrubbery with his family ‍↕️ https://t.co/VrQmdCQAh4 — Sash Vee | Professional Fangirl ⛓️ (@Sashuke25) November 30, 2024

4.

bob mortimer did NOT have a brat summer pic.twitter.com/4dvqXzTLqD — jen (@jenstrenneman) November 30, 2024

5.

this is what being 30+ on twitter is like https://t.co/r1pUmVzV7G — jay (@twinkjodie) November 29, 2024

6.

bob mortimer being asked if he had a brat summer oh i love this guy pic.twitter.com/CiSymTjeBk — fernstive season (@neonhvrt) November 30, 2024

7.

He must be protected at all costs. The true King of England https://t.co/ch7o69s1rb — Jim (@reji_1938) November 29, 2024

Jon Bridges spotted something.

Love the obvious start of "What the fuck does that mean?" before he realises he's on Radio 6 lol…. https://t.co/FzCPyqNAt3 — Jon Bridges (@jonnbridges) November 29, 2024

Bob’s new book, The Hotel Avocado, is available at all good bookshops, and probably some sketchy ones, too.

