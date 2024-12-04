Celebrity Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer’s reaction to being asked if he’d had a ‘brat summer’ was wonderfully relatable to the over-30s

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 4th, 2024

Before it all came crashing down, Kamala Harris was riding a wave of early enthusiasm that included being dubbed ‘brat’ by Charli XCX, which may have been the first time many of us had heard the expression – especially (not to go all Gregg Wallace) for those of a certain age.

Happily, it looks like that puts us squarely in the same camp as that wonderful national treasure, Bob Mortimer, who was confronted with the word by Radio 6 Music’s Nick Grimshaw.

We loved his reaction.

@bbc6music This is so wholesome Listen to Nick's interview with Bob Mortimer on @BBC Sounds ♬ original sound – BBC Radio 6 Music

We’re glad he had a peaceful summer. Probably spent it fishing with Paul Whitehouse.

I’m 43 and I’ve no idea what that means!
Mike Follows

I’ve only just learnt there’s a radio 6.
theresasnakeinmyboot

Bob Mortimer’s entire life is the absolute embodiment of Brat Summer.
Christy Judge

What the flip does it mean??
Daydreamer

This is so brat of him.
holly

Twitter/X was very much here for Bob’s bemused response, too.

Jon Bridges spotted something.

Bob’s new book, The Hotel Avocado, is available at all good bookshops, and probably some sketchy ones, too.

Source Radio 6 Music Image Screengrab