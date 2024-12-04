Kemi Badenoch trolled Keir Starmer over ‘politicians with convictions’ and it was the most glorious self-own you’ll watch this week

Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

To PMQs now – not for long, promise – where Kemi Badenoch is doing a sterling job of living down to expectations since she became Conservative Party leader.

She’s hitting the back of the net with alarming frequency, it has to be said, the only problem being that it’s her own net.

And this week’s self-own was surely her most glorious yet after she seized on the departure of (former) transport secretary Louise Haigh who quit after incorrectly telling police back in 2013 that a work mobile phone had been stolen.

Kemi Badenoch makes the mistake of bringing up Louise Haigh’s resignation, saying “the public needs conviction politicians, not politicians with convictions”. Forgetting that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak both unlawfully broke Covid restrictions. And were fined. While in office. pic.twitter.com/zBwl3J8pWp — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 4, 2024

Ooof. How could she possibly not have seen that coming?

i would ask what have the Tories done to deserve Kemi Badenoch and Chris Philp being in charge and the answer is quite a lot #PMQs pic.twitter.com/hsAaBj1pyb — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 4, 2024

Let’s not forget Kemi Badenoch has admitted to hacking Harriet Harman’s website in 2008. Such action – a breach of the Computer Misuse Act – carried a jail sentence of up to five years at the time. https://t.co/e1iXNjKJsU — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 4, 2024

Watching Kemi Badenoch at PMQs is like watching Sideshow Bob repeatedly step on a load of rakes. pic.twitter.com/rVg8HSo6uY — Kevin (@caoimhinof) December 4, 2024

You may or may not like Starmer’s policies so far but one thing you can’t take away from him is he cooks Kemi Badenoch at PMQs every single time https://t.co/i4KIongEPa — Samwell (@SamInbound) December 4, 2024

Kemi Badenoch walks into a trap of her own making… againhttps://t.co/76bQ2Rh5Nv — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 4, 2024

Kemi Badenoch doing another disaster class at #PMQs – no way is she making it to 2029 — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 4, 2024

And also …

Left: Kemi Badenoch, “The country needs conviction politicians, not politicians with convictions” Right: Kemi Badenoch wants Donald Trump (guilty of 34 convictions) to address parliament pic.twitter.com/JxjoxEs6O4 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 4, 2024

To conclude …

Kemi Badenoch: “The Prime Minister appointed a convicted fraudster to be his Transport Secretary. What on Earth was he thinking?” Keir Starmer: “New information came to light. The Transport Secretary resigned. What a contrast with the last 14 years.”#PMQs — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 4, 2024

