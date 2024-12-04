Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

Kemi Badenoch trolled Keir Starmer over ‘politicians with convictions’ and it was the most glorious self-own you’ll watch this week

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2024

To PMQs now – not for long, promise – where Kemi Badenoch is doing a sterling job of living down to expectations since she became Conservative Party leader.

She’s hitting the back of the net with alarming frequency, it has to be said, the only problem being that it’s her own net.

And this week’s self-own was surely her most glorious yet after she seized on the departure of (former) transport secretary Louise Haigh who quit after incorrectly telling police back in 2013 that a work mobile phone had been stolen.

Ooof. How could she possibly not have seen that coming?

