The internet gave this year’s Christmas TV schedule the thumbs down – but these 18 reviews get the full five stars
The Christmas TV schedule is always big news. People look forward to marking off in the TV and Radio Times all the things they want to watch, before sleeping through them in the carb-loaded haze of the holiday.
Certain classics are expected …a Bond film, the Sound of Music, The Snowman, and – we admit – Mrs. Brown’s Boys (though who’s watching it we don’t know.)
Over on Bluesky, TV critic Scott Bryan shared some of the BBC’s Christmas Day schedule.
BBC Christmas Day schedule:
3:55pm Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
5:10pm Doctor Who Christmas Special
6:10pm Wallace & Gromit
7:25pm EastEnders
7:55pm Call The Midwife Christmas Special
9:00pm Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
10:30pm EastEnders
11:00pm Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 4:32 PM
So many specials, it’s coming like a ghost town. Neil Norman and His Cosmic Orchestra posted a screengrab of ITV’s offering.
Fucking hell.
— Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@fubsyshabaroon.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 8:17 PM
The reviews landed – and they weren’t great.
1.
Can't help thinking showing a film with Tump in is a real 'bow down to the future hellscape' type message
— HappyToast (@happytoast.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 8:56 PM
2.
BBC Christmas Day schedule:
3:55pm Threads
5:10pm Threads
6:10pm Wallace & Gromit
7:25pm Threads
7:55pm Threads
9:00pm Threads
10:30pm Threads
11:00pm Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special
— Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 8:42 PM
3.
Quiz idea: you're shown a series of BBC Christmas Day schedules and have to guess the years
— Matt Round (@mattround.com) December 3, 2024 at 8:15 PM
4.
"… Do they know its Christmas time at all?"
— Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 9:05 PM
5.
This is, in a very real sense, a hate crime.
— Matt Fallaize (@mattfallaize.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 9:11 PM
6.
9pm – A 6 hour Out Of Town retrospective with Jack Hargreaves.
— Russty Russ (@russtyruss.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 9:16 PM
7.
— Chris Webb (@chrisporkerwebb.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 9:17 PM
8.
Somewhere, a BBC commissioner wakes up in a cold sweat thinking about a Christmas schedule without Call the Midwife and Mrs. Brown
— Alex McMillan (@undeniablyalex.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 5:48 PM
9.
Ah Mrs Brown’s Boys and Gavin & Stacey Christmas specials
— Ben McCallum (@benlmccallum.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 9:51 PM