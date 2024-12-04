The internet gave this year’s Christmas TV schedule the thumbs down – but these 18 reviews get the full five stars

Entertainment christmas

The Christmas TV schedule is always big news. People look forward to marking off in the TV and Radio Times all the things they want to watch, before sleeping through them in the carb-loaded haze of the holiday.

Certain classics are expected …a Bond film, the Sound of Music, The Snowman, and – we admit – Mrs. Brown’s Boys (though who’s watching it we don’t know.)

Over on Bluesky, TV critic Scott Bryan shared some of the BBC’s Christmas Day schedule.

BBC Christmas Day schedule: 3:55pm Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

5:10pm Doctor Who Christmas Special

6:10pm Wallace & Gromit

7:25pm EastEnders

7:55pm Call The Midwife Christmas Special

9:00pm Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

10:30pm EastEnders

11:00pm Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special — Scott Bryan (@scottygb.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 4:32 PM

So many specials, it’s coming like a ghost town. Neil Norman and His Cosmic Orchestra posted a screengrab of ITV’s offering.

The reviews landed – and they weren’t great.

BBC Christmas Day schedule: 3:55pm Threads

5:10pm Threads

6:10pm Wallace & Gromit

7:25pm Threads

7:55pm Threads

9:00pm Threads

10:30pm Threads

11:00pm Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special — Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 8:42 PM

Somewhere, a BBC commissioner wakes up in a cold sweat thinking about a Christmas schedule without Call the Midwife and Mrs. Brown — Alex McMillan (@undeniablyalex.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 5:48 PM

