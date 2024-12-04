Life food and drink today programme

This Today programme porridge recipe for ‘time poor people on a budget’ is the most middle class thing you’ll hear in your lifetime

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2024

If you’re a time poor person on a budget – who isn’t? – then you too will be interested to hear this tip for a quick, cheap breakfast from the Today programme on Wednesday.

Well, you will if you like porridge.

Except it’s fair to say you might find yourself choking on your oats when you hear it, surely the most middle class thing you’ll hear not this week, not this month, and not this year. But in your lifetime.

Oof.

And this, from author and Children’s Laureate, Frank Cottrell Boyce.

