This Today programme porridge recipe for ‘time poor people on a budget’ is the most middle class thing you’ll hear in your lifetime

If you’re a time poor person on a budget – who isn’t? – then you too will be interested to hear this tip for a quick, cheap breakfast from the Today programme on Wednesday.

Well, you will if you like porridge.

Except it’s fair to say you might find yourself choking on your oats when you hear it, surely the most middle class thing you’ll hear not this week, not this month, and not this year. But in your lifetime.

The Today Programme just asked how people on a budget who might be time poor should make porridge and the answer has absolutely SHATTERED the middle class-o-meter pic.twitter.com/VIELvYmQMS — Tom Wainwright (@tom_wainwright) December 4, 2024

Oof.

think that porridge must cost a weeks shopping at aldi — matt gal (@chimneywarehous) December 4, 2024

Yeah, all right. — Carl Whiteside (@carlwhiteside) December 4, 2024

“Just put it on the hob and pour milk in” — Tom Wainwright (@tom_wainwright) December 4, 2024

The fact she is called Thomassina was the icing on the nause cake (or the syrup on the porridge) — Just Some Fella (@EddyRhead) December 4, 2024

And this, from author and Children’s Laureate, Frank Cottrell Boyce.

Update on the CB £1-a-day challenge.

We are basically living on porridge this week

But not like this … https://t.co/SamoFHcLUR — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) December 4, 2024

If you wanted to chuck us £1.00 to help those who have no tahini to their oats …https://t.co/JMas9sZv5w — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) December 4, 2024

Source @tom_wainwright