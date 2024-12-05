This hilariously straight-talking second hand car ad is an all-time great classic of the genre

Weird World adverts funny

If we ever did a top 10 favourite second hand car ads – at this stage we are ruling nothing out and nothing in – then this would surely be close to the very top.

It was shared back in the day by Chipsandnodip on Reddit who suggested the seller was obviously tired of people dicking him around and trying to get money off the asking price.

We think he might be right.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.

PLEASEEEEE READ CAREFULLY SO THERE’S NO MISUNDERSTANDING 2002 OLDMOBILE ALERO LOCATED AT JOURNEE AUTOS Nothing special or pretty about this car. 200k miles. Rust on the side. I even zoomed in on the rust so you can see it. This car runs and drives. The air blows cold and it has a CD player. That’s it. Nothing more nothing less. Don’t bring your ass down here saying it looks different in the pics or you didn’t know it had that much rust. I’m telling you right now. This bitch rusty. This shit is 900 dollars. You’re getting 900 dollars worth of car. Don’t ask me about the check engine light or this light or that light. It’s 900 dollars. It’s gone be some lights on in this mothafucka. As is. Don’t bring this shit back for nothing. It has 200k plus miles. You damn right you gone find something wrong with it but as for now it cranks. Steers an drives. Blows cold ass air. An won’t leave your pockets bare. This will get you from A to B. Just don’t try to make it to C.’

Beautifully done (and imagine what condition it is in now).

