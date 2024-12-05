Videos itv news men

This news report about women’s need for safe spaces was outrageously interrupted and it 100% proved their point in jaw-dropping style

John Plunkett. Updated December 5th, 2024

This ITV News report about the need for safe spaces for women has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s a mother and daughter sharing their story about feeling unsafe when they are rudely – outrageously interrupted and it makes their point better than anything.

Absolutely awful.

The clip was posted by domestic abuse campaigner David Challen and here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

Last word to @David_Challen.

Source @David_Challen