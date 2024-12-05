This news report about women’s need for safe spaces was outrageously interrupted and it 100% proved their point in jaw-dropping style

Videos itv news men

This ITV News report about the need for safe spaces for women has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s a mother and daughter sharing their story about feeling unsafe when they are rudely – outrageously interrupted and it makes their point better than anything.

Sadly you couldn’t make this up: Man aggressively interrupts women filming a report about creating safe spaces for women. A mother and daughter sharing their story on feeling unsafe had to stop as he became verbally aggressive, perfectly proving why such spaces are needed. pic.twitter.com/g70M0Orb2v — David Challen (@David_Challen) December 4, 2024

Absolutely awful.

The clip was posted by domestic abuse campaigner David Challen and here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

Why have they blurred him? He put himself in the frame. Let everyone know who they need to avoid. — Shorn of the Dread (@Shorntobemild) December 4, 2024

That is true toxic masculinity. — GenXJoJo (@Elevate_JRiden) December 4, 2024

It’s unbelievable that 3 grown women can’t sit on a park bench in broad daylight without a complete bellend man sitting down to disrupt them. Would he have done that if it had been 3 men? — Tracey Russell (@TraceyR16154277) December 4, 2024

They couldn’t have proved their point any better….. — Katkins ‍⬛ (@ang41033619) December 4, 2024

‘Safety planning’ is a constant for most women. Going from work to my car I pause at the door to check the car park is clear, then have my keys in my hand so I can get the car open quickly or use them in self defense if I need to. Into the car, lock the door immediately. Safe. — Anne Craig (@annejcraig) December 4, 2024

Actually couldn’t cope that he wasn’t part of the attention — Julie Smith (@juliesmith75) December 4, 2024

He saw a group of women chatting, and deliberately planted himself in the middle. A horrible person who deserves to be shamed. — Alba VeeDub KPSS ️ (@AlbaVeeDub) December 4, 2024

Last word to @David_Challen.

The mother said she was “safety planning” in real time, and her daughter described the man’s complete lack of respect for women. This story highlights how women are forced to live on guard, never knowing when intimidation or violence will escalate…https://t.co/L5QoCmiTmE — David Challen (@David_Challen) December 4, 2024

The charity, @TomorrowsWomen, is working to change this by creating women-only safe spaces,a vital step when 93% of women report feeling unsafe alone at night. Their work proves just how necessary these initiatives are ⬇️ https://t.co/9PTeIAwcOo — David Challen (@David_Challen) December 4, 2024

